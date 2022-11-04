  • Home
LAMAITHAIKITCHEN 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C

No reviews yet

2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C

Edgewater, CO 80214

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Rocky Pad Thai
Panang Curry

Small Plate

Tomyum soup

Tomyum soup

$10.00

Tom yum broth in spicy and sour, scallion, cilantro, musharoom,tomato, lemon grass and lime

Veggie Egg Rolls (Fried)

Veggie Egg Rolls (Fried)

$8.00

Carrot, cabbage, green been noodles and onion. Serves with sweet sauce

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$8.00

Chicken, Cabbage, green onion, ginger, served with sweet soy sauce

Crab wonton

Crab wonton

$8.00

Crispy crab wontons boast a rich and creamy filling

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$10.00

Crisp Chicken golden fried with house sweet sauce

Tom Kha Chicken soup

Tom Kha Chicken soup

$12.00

The most famous soup of Thailand. This comforting Thai coconut chicken soup with the classic Thai herbs: lemongrass, galangal, cilantro and makrut (kaffir) lime leaves.

Dumplings soup

Dumplings soup

$12.00

Thai Chicken broth with Chicken dumplings, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro

Drinks

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00

Strongly brewed Thai tea and evaporated milk

Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Strongly brewed Thai coffee and evaporated milk

Thailemontea

$6.00

coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Entrees

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir Fried Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts

Rocky Pad Thai

Rocky Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir Fried Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts with tomyum Pad Thai sauce

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai traditional style fried rice, onions, pea, carrot, and egg

Drunken noodles

Drunken noodles

$15.00

Stir fried flat noodles with egg, basil, onion, and bell pepper

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Stir fried flat noodles with egg, carrot, and broccoli

Spicy Basil Chicken

Spicy Basil Chicken

$17.00

Stir Fried basil, Chicken, onion, and bell pepper topped with fried egg. Serves with Jasmine rice

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.00

Panang curry and Coconut milk topped with bell pepper, basil, and kaffir lime leaf. Serves with Jasmine rice

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

Red curry, coconut milk, pea, bell pepper, basil, bamboo. Serves with Jasmine rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

An aromatic fried rice made with fresh basil, onions, bell pepper and egg

Vegetables Stir-Fry

$14.00

Vegetables Stir-Fry Carrots, Cabbage, broccoli, pea, onions, and bell pepper

Crispy Pork basil w/Jasmin rice

Crispy Pork basil w/Jasmin rice

$18.00

Stir Fried Crispy pork, Basil, onion, and bell pepper

Noodle soup

Siam Beef Noodles

Siam Beef Noodles

$15.00

The Beef broth with rice noodles, beef, meant ball, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro

PP Chicken

$15.00Out of stock
Tomyum noodles (Thai Style)

Tomyum noodles (Thai Style)

$15.00

Tomyum broth in spicy and sour, Marinated chicken, scallion, fried garlic, bean sprouts, cilantro, ground peanuts and lime

Boat noodles

Boat noodles

$17.00

A Thai style noodles dish beef broth with a strong flavor with rice noodles, beef, meant ball, bean sprouts, fried garlic, basil, scallions, and cilantro

Khao Soi Chicken

Khao Soi Chicken

$18.00

A coconut curry noodle soup hailing from northern Thailand favorite, Chicken, Egg noodles with onions, cilantro, and lime

Crispy Chicken Khao soi

Crispy Chicken Khao soi

$18.00

A coconut curry noodle soup hailing from northern Thailand favorite, Egg noodles with onions, cilantro, and lime. Topped with Crispy Chicken

Side

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Egg noodles

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

vegetables steam

$4.00

Dessert

Mochi

$8.00

Mangos

$8.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Real Deal On Thai Food

Location

2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

