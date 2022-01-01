Chicken soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken soup
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Chicken Soup (1 Qt)
|$15.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|D Slow Chicken Noodle Soup
|$18.00
rice noodle, bean sprout, bok choy, green onion medley, garlic oil
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Chicken Coconut soup(small)
|$3.50
|Chicken Coconut Soup(Large)
|$6.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|No Balls Chicken Soup
|$6.00
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Soup (1 Qt)
|$15.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.25
Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$8.00
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$6.50
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema