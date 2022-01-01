Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chicken soup

Hey Bangkok! image

NOODLES

Hey Bangkok!

301 S Pennsylvania St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
More about Hey Bangkok!
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Banner pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup (1 Qt)$15.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image

 

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Slow Chicken Noodle Soup$18.00
rice noodle, bean sprout, bok choy, green onion medley, garlic oil
More about ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Coconut soup(small)$3.50
Chicken Coconut Soup(Large)$6.00
Chicken Coconut Soup(Large)$6.00
More about Spicy Basil
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
No Balls Chicken Soup$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup (1 Qt)$15.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.25
Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.00
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$6.50
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema
More about North County
Restaurant banner

 

Margs Taco Bistro

200 Fillmore Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More about Margs Taco Bistro

