Lobster rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$30.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Steuben's Uptown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Lobster Roll & Fries
|$34.24
Fresh Main lobster on top of buttered and griddled New England split-top roll.
Choice of Main Style (mayonnaise dressing) or Conn. Style (warm butter)
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Signature Lobster Roll
|$36.50
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
More about Denver Milk Market
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Sea sauce on a potato roll
More about Max Gill & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
|Torta Lobster Roll
|$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, corn
relish, avocado, and Hatch green chili lime aioli
|Tropical Lobster Roll
|$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, mango, avocado, pickled jalapeno, lime aioli
More about Maine Shack
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|2 Pound Lobster Roll Kit
|$199.00
Classic Lobster Roll Kit: 2 Pound Claw & Knuckle Lobster Meat, 10 New England Style Buns, Clarified Butter & Mayo.
|Naked Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Plain Chilled CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
|Lobsterado Lobster Roll
|$43.00
Warm Brown Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat & 4oz Lobster Tail, Chives on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
More about TOKIO
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$17.00
lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and mayo
More about Mizu Izakaya
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Lobster Tempura Roll
|$16.00
Lobster Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Tobiko / Eel Sauce
More about 5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
500 16th St Ste 160, Denver
|CONN LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES
|$27.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a side of our famous fries
|CONN LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver
2415 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$21.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Lobster BLT Roll
|$21.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.