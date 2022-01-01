Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve lobster rolls

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Lobster Roll & Fries$34.24
Fresh Main lobster on top of buttered and griddled New England split-top roll.
Choice of Main Style (mayonnaise dressing) or Conn. Style (warm butter)
More about Steuben's Uptown
Signature Lobster Roll image

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Signature Lobster Roll$36.50
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$26.00
Sea sauce on a potato roll
More about Denver Milk Market
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
Torta Lobster Roll$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, corn
relish, avocado, and Hatch green chili lime aioli
Tropical Lobster Roll$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, mango, avocado, pickled jalapeno, lime aioli
More about Max Gill & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
2 Pound Lobster Roll Kit$199.00
Classic Lobster Roll Kit: 2 Pound Claw & Knuckle Lobster Meat, 10 New England Style Buns, Clarified Butter & Mayo.
Naked Lobster Roll$26.00
Plain Chilled CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
Lobsterado Lobster Roll$43.00
Warm Brown Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat & 4oz Lobster Tail, Chives on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
More about Maine Shack
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tempura Roll$17.00
lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and mayo
More about TOKIO
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Tempura Roll$16.00
Lobster Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Tobiko / Eel Sauce
More about Mizu Izakaya
Main pic

 

5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions

500 16th St Ste 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CONN LOBSTER ROLL W/ FRIES$27.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a side of our famous fries
CONN LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
it's kinda become a 5280 neighborhood favorite. fresh picked maine lobster mixed either with warm butter, piled in a buttered new england roll, served with a bag of chips
More about 5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver

2415 E. 2nd Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Salad Roll$21.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Lobster BLT Roll$21.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Classic Lobster Roll$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Denver
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL image

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale

Map

