Soups/Salads

Miso Soup

$4.25

Traditional Japanese miso soup with tofu, seaweed, green onions, shimeji and shiitake mushrooms. *GF

Clear Soup

$4.25

Light bonito broth with Japanese fish cakes, Mitsuba (Japanese wild parsley) and Shimeji mushrooms.

Dinner Salad

$7.25

*Gluten Free - Mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, julienned radish with ginger-tofu dressing.

Tuna Tataki Salad

$22.25

Seared tataki style tuna served with mesclun greens and pink grapefruit and a Ponzu vinaigrette.

Seaweed Salad

$8.50

Two types of Japanese seaweed (Wakame and Kuki-Wakame) tossed in a house made Sesame Ginger Soy Vinaigrette and placed on a mix bed of field greens and frisée lettuce with seasonal fruit, Japanese cucumber, cherry tomatoes. Topped with julienned beets and goma.

Sunomono Salad

$13.25

***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp, snow crab, octopus, squid, wakame, mixed veggies in Otoshi dressing

Tempuras

Maine Lobster Tempura

$18.50

Allergy****** Shell fish

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$10.00+

Allergy : Shell Fish

Assorted Tempura

$12.00+

***Contains Shellfish - Shrimp, calamari, chicken, white fish and assorted seasonal vegetables

Vegetable Tempura

$8.50+

^Fried in same oil as shellfish and wheat based tempura mix - Assorted seasonal vegetables

Appetizers

Yakitori Chicken Skewers

$16.25

Grilled chicken + vegetable skewers glazed with our house teriyaki sauce.

Gyoza

$9.25

Pan-seared dumplings filled with pork + cabbage served with a house made dipping sauce

Wagyu Beef Kushiyaki

$22.25

Wagyu beef skewers with shimeji mushrooms, truffle infused mashed potatoes, and a port wine reduction

Edamame

$8.25

Boiled green soy beans. Salted

Spicy Edamame

$9.25

Boiled green soy bean. Sautéed with house spicy sauce

Dynamite

$15.25

Yakiika (Grilled Whole Squid)

$22.25

Broiled Black Cod

$22.25

Baked Green Mussels

$14.25

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$14.25

Side Vegetables

$9.25

Noodles

Nabeyaki Udon

$20.25

Flour noodles in a light fish broth with chicken breast and egg served with shrimp and vegetable tempura Served with Dinner salad

Duck Udon

$18.25

Flour noodles in a light fish broth with pan seared duck breast. Served with Dinner salad

Kids Udon

$8.25

Sashimi

Sashimi Maguro (Tuna)

$10.25

Sashimi Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

$16.25

Sashimi Tuna Tataki (Seared Tuna)

$10.25

Sashimi Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$10.25

Sashimi Shake (Salmon)

$10.25

Sashimi Smoked Shake (Smoked Salmon)

$10.25

Sashimi Japanese Tai (Red Snapper)

$13.25

Sashimi Ebi (Shrimp)

$10.25

Sashimi Amaebi Canada

$14.25

Sashimi Saba (Mackerel)

$9.25

Sashimi Tako (Octopus)

$10.25

Sashimi Ika (Squid)

$12.25

Sashimi Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$11.25

Sashimi Kaibashira (Scallop Mix)

$13.25

Sashimi Ikura (Salmon Eggs)

$16.25

Sashimi Masago

$10.25

Sashimi Uni (Sea Urchin) Mexico

$13.25

Sashimi Tamago (Egg Custard)

$7.25

Nigiri

Nigiri Maguro (Tuna)

$10.25

Nigiri Bluefin Toro (Fatty)

$16.25

Nigiri Tuna Tataki (Seared Tuna)

$10.25

Nigiri Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$10.25

Nigiri Shake (Salmon)

$10.25

Nigiri Smoked Shake (Smoked Salmon)

$10.25

Nigiri Japanese Tai (Red Snapper)

$13.25

Nigiri Ebi (Shrimp)

$10.25

Nigiri Amaebi Canada

$14.25

Nigiri Saba (Mackerel)

$12.25

Nigiri Tako (Octopus)

$10.25

Nigiri Ika (Squid)

$12.25

Nigiri Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$11.25

Nigiri Kaibashira (Scallop Mix)

$13.25

Nigiri Ikura (Salmon Eggs)

$16.25

Nigiri Masago

$10.25

Nigiri Tamago (Egg Custard)

$7.25

Snow Crab Gunkan

$14.25

Signature Dishes

Sriracha-Garlic Shrimp

$30.25

*Gluten Free - Grilled spicy jumbo tiger shrimp drizzled with roasted red pepper togarashi chili sauce, served with Truffle whipped mashed potatoes and mango salsa (Add Rice $1, Miso Soup $2, Dinner Salad 2.50)

Colorado Ribeye Steak

$34.25

*Gluten Free - With wild mushroom ragout, whipped potatoes, pink peppercorn, demi + cream sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.25

Pan seared chicken in a homemade teriyaki sauce, served with a plum potato salad and an arugula bacon salad. Served with Rice and Miso Soup.

Sushi Platters

Sushi & Sashimi Platters are served with Miso Soup and Dinner Salad

Deluxe Sushi Platter

$38.25

2 pc. each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Octopus Sashimi 1 pc. each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon & Shrimp Nigiri 1 pc. each: Tuna Hand Roll, Yellowtail Hand Roll & California Roll

Sushi Dinner

$28.25

1 pc each: Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, White Fish, Octopus, Scallop, Shrimp Nigiri Choice of Tuna Roll (6 pc.) or California Roll (5 pc.)

Sashimi Dinner

$38.25

Vegetable Sushi Dinner

$16.25

1 pc each: Eggplant and Portobello Mushroom sushi, Cucumber roll (3 pc.), Avocado roll (3 pc.), Garden roll (5 pc.)

Chirashi Bowl

$32.25

*Gluten Free - Chef’s selection of sashimi served over a bowl of sushi rice

Tekka Don

$30.25

*Gluten Free - Tuna sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice

Sashimi Plates

Ginger Sashimi

$20.25

Jalapeno Sashimi

$18.25

Signature Rolls

Tuna Firecracker Roll (Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño) (8pc)

$17.25

*Gluten Free Option - Spicy Tuna mayo mix, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes and amadare on the inside, topped with diced red and yellow peppers & red onion, wasabi tobiko, jalapeños & cilantro

NS Salmon Roll (8pc)

$22.25

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, shiso leaf on the inside of the roll, topped with salmon, cilantro, garlic, julienned fresh ginger, chives, black pepper, sesame seeds, red and yellow bell peppers and red onion that is seared with heated olive and sesame oils

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$21.25

Cucumber, avocado & masago on the inside, topped with chef’s choice of fresh fish With California mix Add $3

Wagyu Beef Roll (Soy Marinated Wagyu Beef) (5pc)

$15.25

Wagyu beef, lettuce, scallions, shichimi, asparagus, sesame seeds & mayo

Crispy Bincho Roll (5pc)

$15.25

Tempura fried albacore tuna, cream cheese, masago, burdock root, asparagus, avocado, tempura flakes, sesame seeds & sriracha-mayo wrapped with soy paper

Grilled Veggie Maki Roll (5pc)

$11.25

*Gluten Free Option - Grilled Eggplant, Asparagus, Portabella Mushrooms & Sesame Seeds

Tofu Roll (Flash Fried Tofu in Soy Paper)

$11.25

*Gluten Free Option - Tempura fried tofu, avocado, sesame seeds, fried beet shoestrings, julienned ginger root, daikon sprouts & burdock root wrapped with soy paper

Garden Roll

$11.00

Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, lettuce, cooked carrot, shiso leaf topped with a sesame dressing and wrapped in soy paper with goma

Red Dragon Roll

$24.00

Spicy tuna, mayo and jalapeno mix with cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tuna and siracha tataki dressing

Sushi Roll

Tekka Roll (Tuna)

$10.25

*Gluten Free

California Roll 8 pc

$12.25

*Gluten Free Option - ***Contains Shellfish - Crab mix with Japanese mayonnaise, cucumber and avocado, topped with smelt roe and sesame seeds

Poki Roll (Spicy Tuna)

$13.25

*Gluten Free Option - Spicy tuna mix, bell peppers, soy sauce, cucumber, sesame seeds and daikon sprouts

Rock n' Roll (Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese)

$13.00

*Gluten Free Option - Smoked salmon, cream cheese, white onion, cucumber, sesame seeds and smelt roe

Rocky Mountain Roll

$13.00

Smoked trout mix, avocado, cucumber and asparagus, topped with sesame seeds

House Roll (Fresh Water Eel, Avocado) 8pc

$17.25

Spider Roll (Soft Shell Crab) 5pc

$15.00

*Gluten Free Option - ***Shellfish - ^Fried in the same oil as shellfish and wheat based tempura mix - Potato starch dusted deep fried Soft Shell Crab, smelt roe, cucumber, lettuce, eel sauce and sesame seeds

Salmon Skin (Salmon) 5pc

$13.00

*Gluten Free Option - Baked Salmon and salmon skin, masago, burdock, cucumber, negi, sesame, daikon sprouts and tuna flakes

Tataki Roll (Seared Tuna)

$12.00

Seared tuna, cucumber, lettuce, sesame, negi, shichimi and mayonnaise

Futomaki Roll (Shrimp, Vegetables, Egg) 5pc

$14.00

***Contains Shellfish

Tempura Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll 5pc

$14.25

****Allergies*****Shell Fish Gluten Egg

Lobster Tempura Roll 5pc

$16.25

*Gluten Free Option - ***Contains Shellfish

Chicken Tempura Roll 5pc

$14.25

*Gluten Free Option

Vegetable Tempura Roll 5pc

$11.25

Allergens***** Shell Fish Gluten Egg

Veg Sushi Rolls

Eggplant Sushi 2pc

$7.00

*Gluten Free Option

Portobello Sushi 2pc

$7.00

*Gluten Free Option

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

*Gluten Free

Avocado Roll

$7.00

*Gluten Free

Asparagus Roll

$8.00

*Gluten Free

Brown Rice Roll

$9.00

Hand Rolls

Salmon Tartar HR

$15.25

Negitoro Hand Roll

$15.25

Avocado Hand Roll

$7.25

Cucumber Hand Roll

$7.25

Kaibashira Hand Roll

$14.25

Kani Hand Roll

$22.25

Natto Hand Roll

$7.25

Negihama Hand Roll

$10.25

Poki Hand Roll

$13.25

Rocky Mountain Hand Roll

$13.25

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

Tekka Hand Roll

$10.25

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Belgian Mousse

$12.00

3 Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00