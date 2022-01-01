Kebabs in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Vegetable Kebab Platter
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Kebab Platter
|$13.99
|Beef Kebab Platter
|$14.99
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)
|$10.00
Chicken malai tikka is a rich kabab of mughlai cuisines. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tender pieces of boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, and cashew cream and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven. It has a distinct flavor of green cardamom.(Gluten Free)
More about Dimestore Delibar
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|ADD 1 LAMB KEBAB
|$5.00
|LAMB KEBAB DIMEBOWL
|$15.75
House Ground CO Lamb Gyro Skewers (2) Romesco Sauce, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Olives, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Ricotta Salata, Almonds, Raita and Harissa
|ADD 2 LAMB KEBAB
|$9.00
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Chicken Malai Kebab (Boneless)
|$10.00
Marinated in sour cream, herbs, and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)
|$10.00
Chicken malai tikka is a rich kabab of mughlai cuisines. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tender pieces of boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, and cashew cream and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven. It has a distinct flavor of green cardamom.(Gluten Free)