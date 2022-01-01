Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve kebabs

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Kebab Platter$12.99
Grilled Chicken Kebab Platter$13.99
Beef Kebab Platter$14.99
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)$10.00
Chicken malai tikka is a rich kabab of mughlai cuisines. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tender pieces of boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, and cashew cream and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven. It has a distinct flavor of green cardamom.(Gluten Free)
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Dimestore Delibar image

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
ADD 1 LAMB KEBAB$5.00
LAMB KEBAB DIMEBOWL$15.75
House Ground CO Lamb Gyro Skewers (2) Romesco Sauce, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Olives, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Ricotta Salata, Almonds, Raita and Harissa
ADD 2 LAMB KEBAB$9.00
More about Dimestore Delibar
Safta image

 

Safta

3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
lamb kebabs$17.00
More about Safta
Consumer pic

 

Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Malai Kebab (Boneless)$10.00
Marinated in sour cream, herbs, and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven.
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)$10.00
Chicken malai tikka is a rich kabab of mughlai cuisines. This delicious, melt-in-your-mouth tender pieces of boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, and cashew cream and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven. It has a distinct flavor of green cardamom.(Gluten Free)
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

