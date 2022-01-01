Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve ball soup

QUART, ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
BOWL-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$7.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
2 Balls Matzo Soup$8.00
1 Ball Matzo Soup$6.00
No Balls Chicken Soup$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball Soup$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News
Consumer pic

 

Olive & Finch

1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Matzo Ball Soup Special$7.50
More about Olive & Finch
Rye Society Denver image

 

Rye Society Denver

3090 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matzah Ball Soup$8.00
More about Rye Society Denver
Banner pic

 

Olive & Finch

3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matzo Ball Soup Special$7.50
More about Olive & Finch

