Ball soup in Denver

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
|BOWL-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$7.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|2 Balls Matzo Soup
|$8.00
|1 Ball Matzo Soup
|$6.00
|No Balls Chicken Soup
|$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery