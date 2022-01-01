Fried rice in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fried rice
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
|Bone Marrow Fried Rice
|$14.00
Egg, green peas, scallion
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Downtown
1555 Blake St, Denver
|Vegetable Fried Rice*
|$17.00
(Regular or Double Portion) Vegetable Fried Rice, Oven-Dried Pineapple, Poached Egg
DIM SUM
Bao Brewhouse
1317 14th St, Denver
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$13.88
Lup Chong (Chinese sausage), garlic, egg, green onion, ginger, sesame seeds (gluten in Chinese sausage)
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Central Park
10195 E 29th Dr, Denver
|Vegetable Fried Rice*
|$17.00
Vegetable Fried Rice, Oven Dried Pineapple, Soft Poached Egg, Crispy Shallot, Sambal, Cilantro
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Classic Fried Rice
|$9.95
|Basil Fried Rice
|$10.95
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ace Eat Serve
501 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Kimchi Fried Rice
|$16.00
vegan kimchi, poached egg*, shiitake, gochujang, furikake, kewpie [GF, VT, V, S]
Mana Thai
510 Third Ave, Longmont
|Basil Fried RIce
|$14.99
Fried rice with egg, Thai Basil, bell peppers, broccoli, yellow and green onion, and choice of protein