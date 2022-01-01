Fried rice in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve fried rice

Vegetable Fried Rice image

 

HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
Bone Marrow Fried Rice$14.00
Egg, green peas, scallion
More about HOP ALLEY
Swing Thai image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Swing Thai

845 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Avg 3.8 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
More about Swing Thai
ChoLon Downtown image

SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Downtown

1555 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice*$17.00
(Regular or Double Portion) Vegetable Fried Rice, Oven-Dried Pineapple, Poached Egg
More about ChoLon Downtown
Garlic Fried Rice image

DIM SUM

Bao Brewhouse

1317 14th St, Denver

Avg 4 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Fried Rice$13.88
Lup Chong (Chinese sausage), garlic, egg, green onion, ginger, sesame seeds (gluten in Chinese sausage)
More about Bao Brewhouse
ChoLon Central Park image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Central Park

10195 E 29th Dr, Denver

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice*$17.00
Vegetable Fried Rice, Oven Dried Pineapple, Soft Poached Egg, Crispy Shallot, Sambal, Cilantro
More about ChoLon Central Park
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Fried Rice$9.95
Basil Fried Rice$10.95
More about Spicy Basil
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$13.50
More about Tora Noodle House
-Kimchi Fried Rice image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
-Kimchi Fried Rice$16.00
vegan kimchi, poached egg*, shiitake, gochujang, furikake, kewpie [GF, VT, V, S]
More about Ace Eat Serve
Consumer pic

 

Mana Thai

510 Third Ave, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil Fried RIce$14.99
Fried rice with egg, Thai Basil, bell peppers, broccoli, yellow and green onion, and choice of protein
More about Mana Thai

