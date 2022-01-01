Lamb biryani in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve lamb biryani
More about Spice Room - Colfax Ave
Spice Room - Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Lamb Biryani
|$22.00
Lamb biryani is an aromatic, mouth watering and authentic Indian dish. Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It will need to have a stronger, richer wines that bolster the spice's effects. We think Malbec wine pairs well with Biryani. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Lamb Biryani
|$22.00
More about Spice Room - 38th Ave
Spice Room - 38th Ave
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Lamb Biryani
|$22.00
