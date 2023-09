Shawarma in Denver

Tender pieces of marinated cauliflower, basted in turmeric garlic butter & grilled, topped w/ pomegranate seeds, harissa dressing, pickled onions, toasted pine nuts & a pomegranate glaze on a grilled pita w/ mixed greens & served w/ a side of fries or tots!

**Contains: Dairy, Garlic, Gluten, Nuts, Onion**