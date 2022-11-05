Tora Noodle House Milepost Zero

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1601 19th Street

Denver, CO 80202

Appetizers and Salads

Fried Rice

$13.50

Japanese style fried rice - short-grain Japanese rice, cauliflower, carrots, pork belly, poached egg, extra-black soy sauce.

Gyoza

$9.50

Pan-fried pork gyoza, Tora special sauce.

Karaage Chicken

$11.00

Ginger, garlic, and citrus marinated chicken thighs served with Japanese spicy mayo.

Katsu Curry

$15.00Out of stock

Pork cutlet, golden Japanese curry, carrots, potatoes, steamed rice, negi, Japanese pickles

Pork Ribs

$16.75Out of stock

18-hour-cooked baby pork ribs, Japanese sweet glaze.

Side of rice

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$4.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Pork

$5.00

Employee Meal

$6.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Edamame

$7.00

Spicy Edamame

$7.50

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Ramen Bowls

Black Tonkatsu Ramen

$16.50

slow-cooked pork belly, menma, kikurage, naruto, negi, squid ink ,black garlic oil, wavy noodles, pork broth, poached egg.

Spicy Red Miso Ramen

$16.50

Spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, baby bok choy, negi, garlic chips, kisame togarashi, wavy noodles, miso pork broth, poached egg

Tori Ramen

$15.50

Slow-cooked chicken, sweet corn, bean spouts, spinach, nori, negi, cabbage salad, macho sauce, wavy noodles, mushroom broth, poached egg

Yasai Ramen

$15.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in crispy chili oil and ponzu, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, wavy noodles, mushroom broth, poached egg.

Green Curry

$16.50

house-made green curry, blue crab and shrimp, bean sprouts, cilantro, crunchy chilies.

Kids ramen

$10.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Just noodles

$5.00

Pho Noodles

Rare Beef Steak Pho

$13.50

Beef steak sliced thin and served rare, rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onions, tama negi, beef broth.

Brisket Pho

$13.50

Chicken Pho

$13.50

Chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, onions, green onions, beef broth.

Shrimp Pho

$15.50

Shrimp, green onions, bean sprouts salad, cilantro, beef broth.

Poke Bowls

Tofu Poke

$15.00

Tuna Poke

$16.50

Salmon Poke

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura Poke

$16.00

California

$16.00

Fresh Shrimp Poke

$16.50

Yellowtail Poke

$18.00

Beverages

Can Sodas

$2.00

Mexican Bottle Soda

$3.00

Sm Smartwater

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Water Easy Open

$3.50

Smart Water 1l

$5.00

1.5 Liter Smartwater

$6.25Out of stock

Peace Tea

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef inspired ramen, pho, and poke bowls!!

Location

1601 19th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

