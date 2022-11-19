Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Radiator

review star

No reviews yet

2139 W 44th Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Radiator is a café and bar in Denver Highlands and Sunnyside. While we are widely known as a coffee shop featuring Pablo’s Coffee, along with tea and kombucha. We serve breakfast sandwiches on bagels from Leroy’s Bagels. Our menu consists of bagel sandwiches and artisan coffee, as well as a large selection of craft beers and cocktails that we serve all day long.

Website

Location

2139 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monkey Barrel
orange starNo Reviews
4401 Tejon St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
El Jefe - 2450 West 44th
orange starNo Reviews
2450 West 44th denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Sunnyside Supper Club - 2915 W 44th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2915 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Mythology Distillery
orange star4.6 • 121
3622 Tejon Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Northside
orange star5.0 • 42
1851 W 38th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston