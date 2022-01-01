Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Spanish rice & refried beans, pork green chili, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar
More about Cherry Cricket
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito$17.99
Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
#4b Chicken Souvlaki Burrito$17.99
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$13.00
chicken, spanish rice & refried beans, pork green chile, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar
More about Cherry Cricket
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Chicken Fajita Burrito$9.00
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chicken$7.00
Diced grilled chicken w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
#4 Souvlaki Chicken Burrito o/l$16.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potatoes w/ chicken souvlaki mixed with tomato and red onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

