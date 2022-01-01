Chicken burritos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
Spanish rice & refried beans, pork green chili, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$17.99
Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
|#4b Chicken Souvlaki Burrito
|$17.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Mini Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$9.00
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chicken
|$7.00
Diced grilled chicken w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
|#4 Souvlaki Chicken Burrito o/l
|$16.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potatoes w/ chicken souvlaki mixed with tomato and red onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Tzaziki served ON THE SIDE.