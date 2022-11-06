Gunther Toody's - Northglenn 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
Northglenn, CO 80234
Popular Items
savory
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 Egg Combo
with hashbrowns and toast
Anthony Quinn
2 jalapeno cheddar biscuits with chorizo patties, cheddar cheese, topped with fried eggs & served with hashbrowns
Big Bopper (Take Out)
2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat & toast
Big Rascal
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hashbrowns & a hotcake
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, link & polish sausage in a flour tortilla topped with green chili, cheddar & jalapenos
Cali Burrito
eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with green chili, avocado, sour cream & fresh jalapeno slices
Chicken fried chicken
buttermilk battered and hand breaded chicken breast, fried & smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hashbrowns and toast
Chicken Fried Steak
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
Corned Beef Hash Breakfast
2 basted eggs, hashbrowns & toast
Country Scramble
3 eggs, bacon & sausage layered over hash browns topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with toast
Dagwood Breakfast Sandwich
2 fried eggs, ham, bacon, american & swiss, tomatoes & mayo on a brioche bun with hashbrowns
Grace Kelly
2 slices of brioche french toast stuffed with ham, turkey & swiss, topped with hollandaise sauce & covered with a sunny-side up egg.
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs served over hashbrowns and a flour tortilla, topped with green chili & cheddar cheese. SErved with refried beans & jalapenos
Oatmeal
Omelette
3 large eggs with choice of enhancements, served with hashbrowns and toast
Pork Chop Breakfast
2 grilled pork chops, eggs, hashbrowns and toast
Red Hot Scramble
3 eggs, polish sausage & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with green chili & shredded cheddar. Served with fresh jalapeno slices & a tortilla
Breakfast Quesadilla
tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs and your choice of sausage links or chorizo. Served with a side of sour cream and green chili