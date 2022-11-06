  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
Main picView gallery

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall

review star

No reviews yet

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall

Northglenn, CO 80234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

double decker club
Big Bopper (Take Out)
BYO Burger

savory

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.95
2 Egg Combo

2 Egg Combo

$6.95

with hashbrowns and toast

Anthony Quinn

Anthony Quinn

$11.95

2 jalapeno cheddar biscuits with chorizo patties, cheddar cheese, topped with fried eggs & served with hashbrowns

Big Bopper (Take Out)

Big Bopper (Take Out)

$10.45

2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat & toast

Big Rascal

Big Rascal

$11.95

3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hashbrowns & a hotcake

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.95
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, link & polish sausage in a flour tortilla topped with green chili, cheddar & jalapenos

Cali Burrito

$12.95

eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with green chili, avocado, sour cream & fresh jalapeno slices

Chicken fried chicken

Chicken fried chicken

$13.95

buttermilk battered and hand breaded chicken breast, fried & smothered in sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hashbrowns and toast

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$11.95

2 basted eggs, hashbrowns & toast

Country Scramble

Country Scramble

$12.45

3 eggs, bacon & sausage layered over hash browns topped with sausage gravy & cheddar cheese. Served with toast

Dagwood Breakfast Sandwich

Dagwood Breakfast Sandwich

$11.45

2 fried eggs, ham, bacon, american & swiss, tomatoes & mayo on a brioche bun with hashbrowns

Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly

$14.45

2 slices of brioche french toast stuffed with ham, turkey & swiss, topped with hollandaise sauce & covered with a sunny-side up egg.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

2 eggs served over hashbrowns and a flour tortilla, topped with green chili & cheddar cheese. SErved with refried beans & jalapenos

Oatmeal

$7.00
Omelette

Omelette

$12.00

3 large eggs with choice of enhancements, served with hashbrowns and toast

Pork Chop Breakfast

$13.95

2 grilled pork chops, eggs, hashbrowns and toast

Red Hot Scramble

Red Hot Scramble

$12.95

3 eggs, polish sausage & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with green chili & shredded cheddar. Served with fresh jalapeno slices & a tortilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs and your choice of sausage links or chorizo. Served with a side of sour cream and green chili

relleno brkfst

$11.95

griddle