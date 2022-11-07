Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stowaway Kitchen 2528 Walnut St, #104

1,094 Reviews

$$

2528 Walnut St, #104

Denver, CO 80205

Popular Items

Donut
SCRAM!
COLORFUL COLORADO

from the kitchen

GRANOLA

$9.00

house maple pecan and cranberry granola, whipped yogurt, blueberries + soused goji berries.

BLACK RICE PORRIDGE

$13.00

Anson Mills black rice + banana porridge, coconut milk, champagne mango, Rincon Tropics passionfruit + cayenne coconut flakes (GF + vegan)

SCRAM!

$12.00

One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.

SOURDOUGH WAFFLE

$9.00

spiced kabocha pumpkin + brown butter mousse, candied pecan + toasted pepitas on our freshly milled heirloom grain sourdough waffle served with maple syrup ( str8 up waffle - just salted butter + maple syrup | 9 )

TROUT SALAD

$14.00

smoked Idaho steelhead trout, Altius farms Rex butter lettuce, fennel, fresh apple, crispy sunchoke chips w buttermilk dressing

MUSHROOM TARTINE

$16.00

mushroom + grenn hummus tartine [GF, vegan opt.] 16 Pair with Land of Saints Rosē sauteed oyster, crimini mushrooms, spinach, soft herb + chili hummus topped w pistachio za’atar + pomegranate pearls [ add poached egg + 1.5 ] [ add feta +2 ]

OYAKODON

$15.00Out of stock

traditional Japanese donburi with chicken, onion + lightly scrambled egg cooked in broth, served on rice with togarashi + scallions

COLORFUL COLORADO

$17.00

salt + vinegar smashed potato, Beeler's ham (and/or avocado), pickled radishes, sauteed seasonal greens, asparagus + spicy adobo sauce with poached eggs, gluten and dairy free as is!

ASA GOHAN

$18.00Out of stock

grilled salted Verlasso salmon, avocado, carrot + ginger slaw, toasted nori, poached egg* and rice w black sesame seeds [ add umeboshi +1 ] [ add seaweed salad +2 ]

KARA-A-GE SANDO

$15.00

Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.

EGGPLANT + HALLOUMI SAMI

$16.00

grilled eggplant, slow-roasted tomatoes, grilled halloumi cheese, tahini sauce, arugula + giardinera on toasted ciabatta. served with a side of dressed greens.

ONIGIRI!

$4.50Out of stock

Japanese filled rice ball, choose from: - grilled salmon - umeboshi (pickled plum) + seaweed salad [ vegan ] - shiso pickled eggplant + cucumber [ vegan ]

JAPANESE LUNCH SPECIAL!

$18.00Out of stock

***AVAILABLE AFTER 11AM*** buta-no-kakuni donburi | [ GF ] 18 ginger braised pork belly, spinach, aji-tama egg + mung bean sprouts on rice, w side of fresh fruit salad

coffee + not coffee

Batch Brew Coffee

$3.50

Stella blend - Boxcar Coffee [ medium roast ] daily single origin selection [ light roast ] 12 oz / 360mL, one free refill for dine-in

Aeropress

$5.00

10oz, hand brewed single origin coffee using the Aeropress coffee maker! William Mora, Costa Rica - Middle State Coffee (natural process, light roast)

Espresso

$3.75

double shot, 1.25 oz / 40g

Americano

$4.00

6 oz or 10 oz, double shot + water

Iced Americano

$4.00

15oz / 450mL on iced water, double shot

Macchiato

$4.00

2.5 oz / 85mL, double shot marked with milk oat, cashew or soy milk +$0.50

Cortado

$4.50

4oz / 120mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Flat White

$4.50

5oz / 150mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

6oz / 180mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Latte

$4.75+

8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, double shot + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5

Mocha

$5.00+

8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, double shot + mocha ganache steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

8oz / 240mL or 12oz / 360mL, house made chocolate ganache + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Iced Batch Brew

$3.50

medium roast, on ice 15oz / 450mL

Boxcar Nitro Cold Brew | 15oz on ice

$4.50

15oz / 450mL on ice, feel the power of the cold brew coursing through you!

Iced Latte

$4.75

15oz / 450mL on ice, double shot + lightly steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Iced Mocha

$5.00

15oz / 450mL on ice, double shot, mocha ganache + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$.5

Sanctuary Chai

$5.00+

8oz, 12oz or 15oz on ice, Spicy Honey chai or Golden Turmeric (uncaffeinated) chai + steamed milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50 dirty chai +$1 rum chai +$5.5

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Freshly brewed tea from Spirit Tea choose from: - Sunstone Breakfast blend - Crescent Green - Genmai-cha - Kodama Sen-cha - Qi Lan Oolong - Nepal White - Chamomile (uncaffeinated) - Malabar Lemongrass + GInger (uncaffeinated) - Hoji-cha (uncaffeinated)

Iced Tea

$3.50

15oz / 450mL on ice, cold steeped black or green tea, one free refill.

Dram Apothecary sparkling water

$4.50

12oz can, Citrus + Blossom or CBD Gingergrass (25mg hemp) + $1

Juice

$3.00

8oz / 240mL, organic cold pressed, orange, pear or grapefruit

Strawberry Milk

$3.75

8oz / 240mL, house made strawberry syrup + cold milk oat, cashew or soy +$0.50

Mineragua

$3.00

Topo Chico will help your hangover.

Milk

$2.50

sides

baked today

Cookie

$3.00

brown butter chocolate chip cookie OR tahini almond (vegan)

Salted Cashew Brownie [ gluten free ]

$3.25

the finest gluten free brownie you are likely to experience, topped with toasted cashews

Coffee Cake

$4.00

cinnamon + walnut (GF + DF) | 4

Scone of the Day

$4.00Out of stock

mustard + spinach + white cheddar scone | 4

Muffin of the Day

$4.00Out of stock

spiced pear + ricotta muffin | 4

Spiced Sourdough Fruit Toast

$5.00

two slices of our famous sourdough fruit toast, served hot with Maldon-salted unsalted butter!

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

ube (purple yam) cinnamon roll w/ ube cream cheese frosting.

Donut

$4.00

LIMIT of 4 donuts per order please lavender vanilla custard + lemon sugar| 4 apple cider old fashioned | 4

Sweet Treat of the Day

$3.50Out of stock

nightmare apple pie!

day drinking

The Duderino

$9.00

espresso, vodka, Licor43, coconut + cashew milk. The Dude abides...

Me-mosa

$10.00

tangerine OR grapefruit juice + Integrale prosecco

Bloody Hell Mary / Maria!

$7.00

house Bloody Hell mix, vodka / mezcal / beer / virgin + pickled vegetables

Stowaway Spritz

$11.00

ume-shu or aronia berry apertivo

Some Velvet Morning

$12.00

Banhez mezcal, tonic, ginger, mint + tangerine juice

Pom Poko

$12.00

Soto sake, grapefruit + pomegarnate juice, lime + shiso rim

Rose

$10.00+

5oz / 150mL, Land of Saints, California, 2020 | 10 / 30

White Wine

le Trios Rieuses Chardonnay, 2019 12/36 la Marea Albarino, 2020 15/45

Red Wine

Petrocavallo Negroamaro (natural), Italy 2020 | 14 / 42 J. Reinisch Pinot Noir, Austria, 2018 | 15 / 45 Tenuta di Castellaro Ypsilon, Italy 2017 | 16 / 48

Sparkling Wine

Integrale Prosecco 750mL, Italy, 2017 | 10 / 30 Tenuta diCastellaro Mar-Sili Pet Nat, Italy | 48 (bottle only)

Draft Beer

$4.00+

Mojave Blonde, Crooked Stave | [ 10oz / 15oz / 4.5% ] 4 / 6

Beercan

$6.00+

NZ Pilsner, Crooked Stave | | [ 12oz / 5.5% ] 5 IPA, Finkel & Garf | [ 12oz / 5.5% ] 6 Oatmeal Stout, Finkel & Garf | [ 12oz / 5.5% ] 6

Sake

$8.00+

Heiwa Junmao | [ 6oz / 14.5% ] |8 Kuheiji Junmai-daiginjo | [ 4oz pour / 16% ] | 12

whole bean coffee

Boxcar Coffee

Choose from Boxcar Coffee's weekly offering of freshly roasted, ethically sourced coffee beans | 12oz

Guest Roaster

$22.00+

12oz whole bean coffee from our current guest roasters, Color Coffee Roasters (Eagle, CO)

merch

t-shirt

$20.00

Stowaway tee, XS - XL, blue or gray

mug

$10.00

10oz Stowaway diner mug

aeropress carafe

$40.00Out of stock

handmade stoneware ceramic decanter by Adam Gruetzmacher

The Aeropress

$44.95

The one and only Aeropress TM.

Jojo's Sriracha

$13.00

Betsy mask

$15.00

onigiri pin

$10.00

onigiri pin, made in Denver!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stowaway Kitchen is an owner run cafe/restaurant serving an eclectic menu of modern, globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes. Our menu is inspired by our own travels and adventures, using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a full selection of specialty coffee, espresso and tea as well as and cocktails, wine and beer. Stowaway is a small, intimate space, perfect for couples or groups of up to six.

Location

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

