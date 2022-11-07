Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Stowaway Kitchen 2528 Walnut St, #104
1,094 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Stowaway Kitchen is an owner run cafe/restaurant serving an eclectic menu of modern, globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes. Our menu is inspired by our own travels and adventures, using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a full selection of specialty coffee, espresso and tea as well as and cocktails, wine and beer. Stowaway is a small, intimate space, perfect for couples or groups of up to six.
Location
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver, CO 80205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant