Northwest breakfast spots you'll love

The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Del Mar by Rooted image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Vegan Poke Bowl$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
Dirty South Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
Just Be Kitchen - Catering image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
Drip Coffee$20.00
Drip Coffee
Bacon Social House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
Classic Benedict$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Postino LoHi image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Denver Skillet$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Cheese Burger$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Colorado Cool Aid 16oz$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
Just Be Kitchen image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brownie$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
Side Tortilla$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Standard$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Dozen Bagels$21.00
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Office Pack (Serves 10-12)$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
OJ to Go, 12 cups$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
Babe's Tea Room image

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cucumber Tea Sandwich À La Carte$3.00
Cucumber & Chive Cream Cheese served on white - Open Faced
Lemon Bars$3.95
A sweet citrus lemon filling over a buttery shortbread crust.
Authentic English Scone$3.00
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
Mimosas image

 

Mimosas

2752 Welton Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Herb-panko crusted tomatoes,
black peppercorn-parmesan ranch
Avocado Toast$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
Side Cheddar Grits$4.00
Topped with cheddar
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
The Cozy Cottage image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Hash$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of pulled pork, roasted Anaheim chilis and sweet onions, finished with cheddar cheese, served with Ranchero salsa
Denver$14.59
A Denver favorite with ham, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Veggie Hash$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and sweet potato, finished with fresh avocado and cheddar cheese
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No Meat Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula
On & Off Special French Toast$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
Stowaway Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Stowaway Kitchen

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KARA-A-GE CHICKEN SANDO$14.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
Donut$3.50
French Crullers!
maple or cinnamon sugar
SCRAM!$11.00
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Green Collective Eatery

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clean Green$10.50
coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach,
cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds and bee pollen.
Morning Boost$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder.
Purple Bowl$12.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries.
Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle
