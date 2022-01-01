Northwest breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Northwest
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
|Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke
|$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
|Vegan Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
|Dirty South Catfish Sandwich
|$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
|Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
|Drip Coffee
|$20.00
Drip Coffee
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
|Classic Benedict
|$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
|Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)
|$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Popular items
|Denver Skillet
|$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
|Cheese Burger
|$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
|Colorado Cool Aid 16oz
|$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Brownie
|$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
|Side Tortilla
|$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Standard
|$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Office Pack (Serves 10-12)
|$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
|OJ to Go, 12 cups
|$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Cucumber Tea Sandwich À La Carte
|$3.00
Cucumber & Chive Cream Cheese served on white - Open Faced
|Lemon Bars
|$3.95
A sweet citrus lemon filling over a buttery shortbread crust.
|Authentic English Scone
|$3.00
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
Mimosas
2752 Welton Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Herb-panko crusted tomatoes,
black peppercorn-parmesan ranch
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
|Side Cheddar Grits
|$4.00
Topped with cheddar
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|Popular items
|Carnitas Hash
|$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of pulled pork, roasted Anaheim chilis and sweet onions, finished with cheddar cheese, served with Ranchero salsa
|Denver
|$14.59
A Denver favorite with ham, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheddar cheese
|Veggie Hash
|$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and sweet potato, finished with fresh avocado and cheddar cheese
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Popular items
|No Meat Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula
|On & Off Special French Toast
|$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
SANDWICHES
Stowaway Kitchen
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|Popular items
|KARA-A-GE CHICKEN SANDO
|$14.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
|Donut
|$3.50
French Crullers!
maple or cinnamon sugar
|SCRAM!
|$11.00
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Popular items
|Clean Green
|$10.50
coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach,
cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds and bee pollen.
|Morning Boost
|$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder.
|Purple Bowl
|$12.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries.
Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle