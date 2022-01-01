Pies in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fish N' Beer
3510 Larimer St, Denver
|Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7"
|$25.00
Our Famous House Made Key Lime Pie. Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime filling and an Italian Merengue
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver
|Cherry Pie
|$20.00
|Take and Bake - Cherry Pie
|$20.00
|Mixed Berry Pie
|$20.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Gluten Free Pie
|$16.00
One size- 12", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
**contains egg**
|Pan Pie
|$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend