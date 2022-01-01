Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
American

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

920 Reviews

$$

3801 W 32nd Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
18 Wings
9 Wings

Specials

Mellow Munchies

Mellow Munchies

$6.00

Think GIANT Rice Krispy treat, but with Chef's Choice of Cereal and Add-Ins. Gooey, sweet and delicious. **Contains Dairy**

Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

$6.00

**contains garlic, onion, and pork**

The Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer & a Lime Garnish.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$11.00

Our famous in house smoked wings! Enjoy six smoked wings with the sauce of your choice. *Contains garlic, dairy.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad

Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad

$15.00

A chicken breast tossed in your choice of our lemon pepper wet or dry rub, served on a bed of lettuce with bacon, halved cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado and cucumbers. Served with a lemon vinaigrette. *Contains garlic, dairy.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wrap

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wrap

$15.00

A chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and your choice of our lemon pepper wet or dry rub. Served with a choice of side. *Contains garlic, dairy.

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

9 Wings

9 Wings

$15.39

Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$18.69

Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

18 Wings

18 Wings

$29.69

Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

24 Wings

24 Wings

$37.39

Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

36 Wings

36 Wings

$57.19

Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

48 Wings

48 Wings

$75.89

Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

3 Boneless

3 Boneless

$10.00

Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

5 Boneless

5 Boneless

$15.00

Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

7 Boneless

7 Boneless

$20.00

Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

10 Boneless

10 Boneless

$28.00

Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Boneless Basket

Boneless Basket

$14.00

3 Boneless tenders with choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Choice of side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Veggie

6 Seitan

6 Seitan

$10.99

Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.

9 Seitan

9 Seitan

$15.39

Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.

12 Seitan

12 Seitan

$18.69

Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.

18 Seitan

18 Seitan

$29.69

Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.

24 Seitan

24 Seitan

$37.39

Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.

36 Seitan

36 Seitan

$57.19

Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.

48 Seitan

48 Seitan

$75.89

Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.

Cauliflower wings

Cauliflower wings

$14.00

Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.

3 Vegan Tenders

$10.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

5 Vegan Tenders

$15.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

7 Vegan Tenders

$20.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

10 Vegan Tenders

$28.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

Vegan Tender Basket

$14.00

Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with fries or tots. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*

Fries and Tots

Small Fry

Small Fry

$6.00

Hand-cut fries. Serves one.

Medium Fry

Medium Fry

$9.00

Hand-cut fries. Serves 2-3.

Large Fry

Large Fry

$12.00

Hand-cut fries. Serves 4-6.

Small Tot

Small Tot

$6.00

Serves one.

Medium Tot

Medium Tot

$9.00

Serves 2-3.

Large Tot

Large Tot

$12.00

Serves 4-6.

Small Sweet Potato Fry

Small Sweet Potato Fry

$7.00

Serves one.

Medium Sweet Potato Fry

Medium Sweet Potato Fry

$10.00

Serves 2-3.

Large Sweet Potato Fry

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$13.00

Serves 4-6.

Small Sweet Potato Tot

Small Sweet Potato Tot

$7.00

Serves one.

Medium Sweet Potato Tot

Medium Sweet Potato Tot

$10.00

Serves 2-3.

Large Sweet Potato Tot

$13.00

Serves 4-6.

Small Chili Cheese Fry

$11.00

Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Medium Chili Cheese Fry

$14.00

Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Small Chili Cheese Tot

Small Chili Cheese Tot

$11.00

Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Medium Chili Cheese Tot

$14.00

Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.

Appetizers

Small Onion Ring

Small Onion Ring

$7.00

Served with Sweet Chili Aioli

Medium Onion Ring

Medium Onion Ring

$10.00

Served with Sweet Chili Aioli

Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$14.00

Served with Sweet Chili Aioli

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Served with Chipotle Mayo

Fried Mozzarella Wheels

Fried Mozzarella Wheels

$11.00

Served with our signature Spicy Marinara

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$15.00

Fried Pickles, Onion rings and Fries

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips. Housemade Queso. Grilled Chicken. Buffalo Blue Sauce. Fried Jalapenos. Pico de Gallo. Green onion. Sour Cream.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$11.00

Housemade queso with yellow corn tortilla chips.

Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$6.00Out of stock

Not served with chips.

Corndog

Corndog

$2.00
Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$7.00

Housemade Vegan Green or Traditional Red.

Cup Of Soup

$7.00

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch or honey mustard).

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch or honey mustard).

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens. Celery. Mandarin oranges. Green onions. Sliced almonds. Shredded Carrots. Asian dressing. (no protein)

Jerk Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Tomato. Red Onion. Bleu cheese dressing.

Blue Cheese Chicken Tender Salad

Blue Cheese Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.

Peanut Chicken Tender Salad

Peanut Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce. Mandarin oranges. Celery. Green onion. Sliced almonds. Shredded Carrots. Asian dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens. Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in Lime Cilantro Sauce. Pico de Gallo. Cheddar Cheese. Fried Tortilla Strips. Pickled Red Onion. Ranch Dressing.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Straight Up Chicken Sandwich

Straight Up Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Wrapped in flour tortilla.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand breaded country fried chicken breast. Nashville hot oil. House pickles. Brioche bun.

Emma Sandwich

Emma Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Brioche bun.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Lettuce. Red onion. Chipotle Mayo. Ciabatta Roll.

Vegan Gyro

Vegan Gyro

$15.00

Sliced and Marinated Seitan, diced Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Red Onion, Vegan Tzatziki. Served on Vegan Pita with a side.

Julio Sandwich

Julio Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast. Bacon. Fried Jalapenos. Housemade queso. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Chicken tenders. Bacon. Housemade ranch. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Tortilla wrap.

Fuego Crunchwrap

Fuego Crunchwrap

$15.00

Seasoned beef. House Queso. Cheddar. Pico de Gallo. Fried Jalapenos. Sour Cream. Wrapped up in a flour tortilla with a corn shell.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Grass fed beef patty. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles). Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Cooked to medium.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

Grass fed beef patty. Caramelized onion. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Cooked to medium.

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Grass fed beef patty. Sweet BBQ sauce. Cheddar. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Cooked to medium.

CO Green Chili Burger

CO Green Chili Burger

$16.00

Grass fed beef patty. Housemade Hatch green chili sauce. Bacon. Pepperjack cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried shallots. Chipotle mayo. Cooked to medium.

Kids

Kids Boneless

Kids Boneless

$9.00

2 boneless tenders served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kids Chicken Breast

Kids Chicken Breast

$9.00

A grilled chicken breast served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kids Wing

Kids Wing

$9.00

3 bone-in wings served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kids Seitan

Kids Seitan

$9.00

3 seitan wings served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kids Corndog

Kids Corndog

$9.00

A corndog served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

4 oz. patty of Colorado grass-fed beef. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles). Served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Chicken Breast Only

$3.99

Grilled chicken breast only (no side or drink).

Avery Special

Avery Special

$5.00

A side of Mandarin oranges, Tomato, Cucumber, and Celery.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Basic Cheese Quesadilla.

Kids Vegan Tenders

$9.00

2 vegan "Beyond" tenders served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.

Dessert

Fried Oreo

Fried Oreo

$8.00
Mellow Munchies

Mellow Munchies

$6.00

Think GIANT Rice Krispy treat, but with Chef's Choice of Cereal and Add-Ins. Gooey, sweet and delicious. **Contains Dairy**

Sides of Sauce, Dressing & Celery

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of VEGAN Ranch

$0.99

Side of Celery

$0.99

Side of Lemon Pepper WET

$0.99

Side of Lemon Pepper DRYRUB

$0.99

Side of Mild

$0.99

Side of Medium

$0.99

Side of Hot

$0.99

Side of Extra Hot

$0.99

Side of El Jefe

$0.99

Side of Sweet BBQ

$0.99

Side of Bourbon Chipotle

$0.99

Side of Lime Cilantro

$0.99

Side of Spicy Peanut

$0.99

Side of Raspberry Habanero

$0.99

SD Parmesan Garlic

$0.99

Side of Jamaican Jerk

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Blue

$0.99

Side of Cajun Dry Rub

$0.99

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.99

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Side of Sweet Chili Aioli

$0.99

Side of Garlic Mayo

$0.99

Side of Mayo

$0.99

Side of Ketchup

Side of Spicy Marinara

$0.99

Side of Asian Vinaigrette

$0.99

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.99

Side of Malt Vinegar

$0.99

Side of Pickle Spear

$0.99

Jars of Sauce and Dressing

1/2 pint Sauce

$4.00

Pint Sauce

$10.00

1/2 pint Blue Cheese

$4.00

1/2 pint Ranch

$4.00

1/2 Pint Vegan Ranch

$4.00

Pint Blue Cheese

$10.00

Pint Ranch

$10.00

Pint Vegan Ranch

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka and Mary's Mornin' Fixer Bloody Mix. Lemon & Lime Garnishes.

Margarita

$7.00

Exoctico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime, OJ & Sprite.

John Daly

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Lemonade, Splash of Soda. Lemon Garnish.

Mimosa

$7.00

Your Own Prosecco Split + Fresh Squeezed OJ

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Goslings Ginger Beer. Lime Garnish.

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Exotico Blanco Tequila, OJ, topped off with Grenadine. Lime Garnish.

Spicy Margarita

$8.00

Exoctico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Sprite, Fresh Jalapenos with a Tajin Rim and Lime Garnish.

The Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer & a Lime Garnish.

Pecan Pie Old Fashioned

$9.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Evangeline's Praline Liqueur, Bitters with a Cherry.

DLo's Famous Apple Cider Margarita

$9.00

Exotico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup w/ A Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lime Garnish.

Blu Mood

$9.00

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Infused Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Topped W/ Bubbles and a Lemon Garnish.

Eat A Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup w/ a Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lemon Garnish.

Beer, Seltzer & Cider

Coors

$4.00

Coors Original Lager - 12oz bottle

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Light Lager - 12oz bottle

Lone Star

$4.00

Lager | 12oz bottle

PBR Tallboy

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager | 16oz tallboy can

Rainier

$4.00

Lager | 16oz tallboy can

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Mexican Lager | 12oz bottle

Melvin Heyzeus Mexican Style Lager Can

$6.00

Avery - White Rascal

$6.00

Belgian-style white ale | 5.6% ABV | Local CO

Dry Dock - Apricot Blonde

$6.00

Blonde Ale with Apricots | 5.1% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO

Dry Dock - Amber

$6.00

Amber Ale | 5.8% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO

New Image - Coriolis Effect

$7.00

Juicy IPA | 6.5% ABV | 16oz can | Local CO

Oskar Blues - Dale's Pale Ale

$6.00

Pale Ale | 6.5 % ABV | 12oz can | Local CO

Denver Beer Co. - Graham Cracker Porter

$6.00

Graham Cracker Porter | 5.6% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO

Fremont - Lush IPA

$6.00

IPA | 7.0% ABV | 12oz can

Holidaily - Favorite Blonde Ale

$7.00

Blonde Ale | Gluten Free | 5% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO

La Cumbre - Elevated IPA Tall Boy

$7.00

American IPA | 7.2% ABV | 16oz tallboy can

Odell - Sippin' Pretty

$6.00

Fruited Sour Ale | 4.5% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO

Crooked Stave - Sour Rose'

$7.00

Wild Ale Fermented in Oak with Raspberries & Blueberries | 12oz | 4.5% ABV | Local CO

Funkwerks - Raspberry Provincial

$6.00

Sour Ale with Raspberries | 4.2% ABV | 12oz bottle | Local CO

Great Divide - Yeti

$7.00

YETI Imperial Stout | 9.5% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO

Colorado Cider Co. - Glider Cider

$7.00

Cider - Gluten Free - 6.5% - 12oz bottle

Colorado Cider Co. - Grasshop-ah

$7.00

Cider with Lemongrass & Hops - 5% ABV - 12oz bottle

June Shine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha

$7.00

June Shine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha I 6% I 12oz Can

Topo Chico - Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Hard Seltzer I 4.7% ABV I 100 Calories I 2g Sugar

Sam Adams - Just The Haze N/A IPA

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic IPA I <0.5% ABV I 12oz Can

Shorts - Thirst Mutilator N/A

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Hop Seltzer I 12oz Can

Draft Beers

DRAFT Alesong Gose Anejo 10oz

$12.00

DRAFT Bearded Iris Homestyle 12oz

$9.00

DRAFT Boneyard Soursop Sour 12oz

$7.00

DRAFT Peculier Pilsner

$7.00

Beer Taster

Wine

Segura Viudas Brut Cava

$7.00

Brut Reserva Cava (bubbles) | 187ml small bottle

Bottle of Ornato Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Bottle of Annabella Chardonnay

$20.00

Bottle of Apaltagua Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Bottle of Albamar Pinot Noir

$20.00

Liquor

(Well) 4 Roses Bourbon

$6.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

$8.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Law's Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$9.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Double 4 Roses Bourbon

$10.00

Double Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$13.00

Double Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$13.00

Double Crown Royal Canadian Whisky

$13.00

Double Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

$10.00

Double Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$11.50

Double Jameson Irish Whiskey

$11.50

Double Law's Bourbon

$19.00

Double Maker's Mark Bourbon

$14.50

Double Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.50

(Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One Vodka

$8.00

Stoli Vodka

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Double (Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka

$10.00

Double Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

$11.50

Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$11.50

Double Grey Goose Vodka

$14.50

Double Ketel One Vodka

$13.00

Double Stoli Vodka

$13.00

Double Tito's Vodka

$13.00

(Well) Exoctico Blanco Tequila

$6.00

Silver 1800 Tequila

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Coralejo Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Espolon Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Double (Well) Exoctico Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Double Silver 1800 Tequila

$11.50

Double Hornitos Reposado Tequila

$13.00

Double Coralejo Reposado Tequila

$13.00

Double Espolon Reposado Tequila

$13.00

(Well) Bacardi Superior Silver Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

(Well) Double Bacardi Superior Silver Rum

$10.00

Double Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$11.50

(Well) The Family Jones Gin

$6.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Double Bombay Dry Gin

$11.50

Double Tanqueray Gin

$13.00

Double (Well) The Family Jones Gin

$10.00

N/A BEV

Fountain TOGO

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Happy Leaf Orange Basil Kombucha

$7.00

Happy Leaf Orange Basil Kombucha I Vegan I Gluten Free I 12oz can I Local CO

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Soda Water

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Glassware

Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$10.00
Tulip Glass (2)

Tulip Glass (2)

$16.00
Tulip Glass (4)

Tulip Glass (4)

$30.00Out of stock
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$10.00
Pint Glass (2)

Pint Glass (2)

$16.00
Pint Glass (4)

Pint Glass (4)

$30.00Out of stock
Silicone Pint Glass

Silicone Pint Glass

$12.00

Green, blue, orange or rainbow!

Coozie

Coozie

$2.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Hats

Beanie NO POM!

$30.00

Beanie W/ POM!

$30.00
Trucker Red

Trucker Red

$23.00
ALL Black (No Mesh)

ALL Black (No Mesh)

$23.00

Charcoal Hat W/ Grey Patch

$28.00

Green Hat W/ Tan Patch

$30.00

Grey Hat W/ Color Logo Patch

$30.00

Kids

Toddler Tee (2T)

$20.00Out of stock

Toddler Tee (4T)

$20.00

Charcoal Onesie (6mo)

$20.00Out of stock

Charcoal Onesie (12mo)

$20.00Out of stock

Charcoal Onesie (18mo)

$20.00

Miscellaneous

Patch (3")

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peace and grease!

Website

Location

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Fire on the Mountain image
Fire on the Mountain image
Fire on the Mountain image

