Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Specials
Mellow Munchies
Think GIANT Rice Krispy treat, but with Chef's Choice of Cereal and Add-Ins. Gooey, sweet and delicious. **Contains Dairy**
Chicken Mulligatawny Soup
**contains garlic, onion, and pork**
The Cranberry Mule
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer & a Lime Garnish.
Smoked Wings
Our famous in house smoked wings! Enjoy six smoked wings with the sauce of your choice. *Contains garlic, dairy.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad
A chicken breast tossed in your choice of our lemon pepper wet or dry rub, served on a bed of lettuce with bacon, halved cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado and cucumbers. Served with a lemon vinaigrette. *Contains garlic, dairy.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Wrap
A chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and your choice of our lemon pepper wet or dry rub. Served with a choice of side. *Contains garlic, dairy.
Wings
6 Wings
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
9 Wings
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
18 Wings
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
24 Wings
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
36 Wings
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
48 Wings
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
3 Boneless
Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
5 Boneless
Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
7 Boneless
Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
10 Boneless
Crispy boneless tenders with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Boneless Basket
3 Boneless tenders with choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Choice of side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Veggie
6 Seitan
Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.
9 Seitan
Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.
12 Seitan
Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.
18 Seitan
Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.
24 Seitan
Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.
36 Seitan
Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.
48 Seitan
Housemade vegan seitan "wings" with your choice of sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery Sticks. Bleu cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch for dipping.
Cauliflower wings
Basket of florets battered and fried in our vegan, gluten-free batter. Choice of sauce on side. Celery sticks. Housemade bleu cheese, ranch or vegan ranch.
3 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
5 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
7 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
10 Vegan Tenders
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
Vegan Tender Basket
Vegan "Beyond" Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, served with fries or tots. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. *contain gluten*
Fries and Tots
Small Fry
Hand-cut fries. Serves one.
Medium Fry
Hand-cut fries. Serves 2-3.
Large Fry
Hand-cut fries. Serves 4-6.
Small Tot
Serves one.
Medium Tot
Serves 2-3.
Large Tot
Serves 4-6.
Small Sweet Potato Fry
Serves one.
Medium Sweet Potato Fry
Serves 2-3.
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Serves 4-6.
Small Sweet Potato Tot
Serves one.
Medium Sweet Potato Tot
Serves 2-3.
Large Sweet Potato Tot
Serves 4-6.
Small Chili Cheese Fry
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Medium Chili Cheese Fry
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Small Chili Cheese Tot
Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Medium Chili Cheese Tot
Tots smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Appetizers
Small Onion Ring
Served with Sweet Chili Aioli
Medium Onion Ring
Served with Sweet Chili Aioli
Large Onion Ring
Served with Sweet Chili Aioli
Fried Pickles
Served with Chipotle Mayo
Fried Mozzarella Wheels
Served with our signature Spicy Marinara
Appetizer Sampler
Fried Pickles, Onion rings and Fries
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Yellow corn tortilla chips. Housemade Queso. Grilled Chicken. Buffalo Blue Sauce. Fried Jalapenos. Pico de Gallo. Green onion. Sour Cream.
Chips & Queso
Housemade queso with yellow corn tortilla chips.
Side of Queso
Not served with chips.
Corndog
Cup of Chili
Housemade Vegan Green or Traditional Red.
Cup Of Soup
Salads
Small House Salad
Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch or honey mustard).
Large House Salad
Mixed greens. Tomato. Carrot. Cucumber. Red onion. Choice of dressing (balsamic, asian, ranch, bleu cheese, vegan ranch or honey mustard).
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.
Asian Salad
Mixed Greens. Celery. Mandarin oranges. Green onions. Sliced almonds. Shredded Carrots. Asian dressing. (no protein)
Jerk Chicken Salad
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Tomato. Red Onion. Bleu cheese dressing.
Blue Cheese Chicken Tender Salad
Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Bleu cheese dressing.
Peanut Chicken Tender Salad
Mixed greens. Chicken tenders tossed in Spicy Peanut sauce. Mandarin oranges. Celery. Green onion. Sliced almonds. Shredded Carrots. Asian dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens. Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in Lime Cilantro Sauce. Pico de Gallo. Cheddar Cheese. Fried Tortilla Strips. Pickled Red Onion. Ranch Dressing.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Straight Up Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed in choice of sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Wrapped in flour tortilla.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded country fried chicken breast. Nashville hot oil. House pickles. Brioche bun.
Emma Sandwich
Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo-Bleu sauce. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Brioche bun.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Jamaican Jerk sauce. Grilled pineapple. Lettuce. Red onion. Chipotle Mayo. Ciabatta Roll.
Vegan Gyro
Sliced and Marinated Seitan, diced Tomatoes & Cucumbers, Red Onion, Vegan Tzatziki. Served on Vegan Pita with a side.
Julio Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast. Bacon. Fried Jalapenos. Housemade queso. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Ciabatta roll.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken tenders. Bacon. Housemade ranch. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Tortilla wrap.
Fuego Crunchwrap
Seasoned beef. House Queso. Cheddar. Pico de Gallo. Fried Jalapenos. Sour Cream. Wrapped up in a flour tortilla with a corn shell.
Cheeseburger
Grass fed beef patty. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles). Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Cooked to medium.
Bacon Blue Burger
Grass fed beef patty. Caramelized onion. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Bleu cheese crumbles. Garlic mayo. Cooked to medium.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Grass fed beef patty. Sweet BBQ sauce. Cheddar. Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Red onion. Garlic mayo. Cooked to medium.
CO Green Chili Burger
Grass fed beef patty. Housemade Hatch green chili sauce. Bacon. Pepperjack cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried shallots. Chipotle mayo. Cooked to medium.
Kids
Kids Boneless
2 boneless tenders served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kids Chicken Breast
A grilled chicken breast served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kids Wing
3 bone-in wings served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kids Seitan
3 seitan wings served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kids Corndog
A corndog served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz. patty of Colorado grass-fed beef. Choice of cheese (pepperjack, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles). Served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Chicken Breast Only
Grilled chicken breast only (no side or drink).
Avery Special
A side of Mandarin oranges, Tomato, Cucumber, and Celery.
Cheese Quesadilla
Basic Cheese Quesadilla.
Kids Vegan Tenders
2 vegan "Beyond" tenders served with a soda, milk, or apple juice and a choice of fries or tots.
Sides of Sauce, Dressing & Celery
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of VEGAN Ranch
Side of Celery
Side of Lemon Pepper WET
Side of Lemon Pepper DRYRUB
Side of Mild
Side of Medium
Side of Hot
Side of Extra Hot
Side of El Jefe
Side of Sweet BBQ
Side of Bourbon Chipotle
Side of Lime Cilantro
Side of Spicy Peanut
Side of Raspberry Habanero
SD Parmesan Garlic
Side of Jamaican Jerk
Side of Buffalo Blue
Side of Cajun Dry Rub
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Chipotle Mayo
Side of Sweet Chili Aioli
Side of Garlic Mayo
Side of Mayo
Side of Ketchup
Side of Spicy Marinara
Side of Asian Vinaigrette
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Malt Vinegar
Side of Pickle Spear
Specialty Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka and Mary's Mornin' Fixer Bloody Mix. Lemon & Lime Garnishes.
Margarita
Exoctico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime, OJ & Sprite.
John Daly
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Lemonade, Splash of Soda. Lemon Garnish.
Mimosa
Your Own Prosecco Split + Fresh Squeezed OJ
Moscow Mule
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Goslings Ginger Beer. Lime Garnish.
Tequila Sunrise
Exotico Blanco Tequila, OJ, topped off with Grenadine. Lime Garnish.
Spicy Margarita
Exoctico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Sprite, Fresh Jalapenos with a Tajin Rim and Lime Garnish.
The Cranberry Mule
Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer & a Lime Garnish.
Pecan Pie Old Fashioned
Four Roses Bourbon, Evangeline's Praline Liqueur, Bitters with a Cherry.
DLo's Famous Apple Cider Margarita
Exotico Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup w/ A Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lime Garnish.
Blu Mood
Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Infused Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Topped W/ Bubbles and a Lemon Garnish.
Eat A Peach
Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup w/ a Cinnamon Sugar Rim and a Lemon Garnish.
Beer, Seltzer & Cider
Coors
Coors Original Lager - 12oz bottle
Coors Light
Coors Light Lager - 12oz bottle
Lone Star
Lager | 12oz bottle
PBR Tallboy
Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager | 16oz tallboy can
Rainier
Lager | 16oz tallboy can
Modelo Especial
Mexican Lager | 12oz bottle
Melvin Heyzeus Mexican Style Lager Can
Avery - White Rascal
Belgian-style white ale | 5.6% ABV | Local CO
Dry Dock - Apricot Blonde
Blonde Ale with Apricots | 5.1% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO
Dry Dock - Amber
Amber Ale | 5.8% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO
New Image - Coriolis Effect
Juicy IPA | 6.5% ABV | 16oz can | Local CO
Oskar Blues - Dale's Pale Ale
Pale Ale | 6.5 % ABV | 12oz can | Local CO
Denver Beer Co. - Graham Cracker Porter
Graham Cracker Porter | 5.6% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO
Fremont - Lush IPA
IPA | 7.0% ABV | 12oz can
Holidaily - Favorite Blonde Ale
Blonde Ale | Gluten Free | 5% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO
La Cumbre - Elevated IPA Tall Boy
American IPA | 7.2% ABV | 16oz tallboy can
Odell - Sippin' Pretty
Fruited Sour Ale | 4.5% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO
Crooked Stave - Sour Rose'
Wild Ale Fermented in Oak with Raspberries & Blueberries | 12oz | 4.5% ABV | Local CO
Funkwerks - Raspberry Provincial
Sour Ale with Raspberries | 4.2% ABV | 12oz bottle | Local CO
Great Divide - Yeti
YETI Imperial Stout | 9.5% ABV | 12oz can | Local CO
Colorado Cider Co. - Glider Cider
Cider - Gluten Free - 6.5% - 12oz bottle
Colorado Cider Co. - Grasshop-ah
Cider with Lemongrass & Hops - 5% ABV - 12oz bottle
June Shine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha
June Shine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha I 6% I 12oz Can
Topo Chico - Strawberry Guava Hard Seltzer
Hard Seltzer I 4.7% ABV I 100 Calories I 2g Sugar
Sam Adams - Just The Haze N/A IPA
Non-Alcoholic IPA I <0.5% ABV I 12oz Can
Shorts - Thirst Mutilator N/A
Non-Alcoholic Hop Seltzer I 12oz Can
(Well) 4 Roses Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Crown Royal Canadian Whisky
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Law's Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Maker's Mark Bourbon
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Double 4 Roses Bourbon
Double Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Double Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Double Crown Royal Canadian Whisky
Double Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Double Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Double Jameson Irish Whiskey
Double Law's Bourbon
Double Maker's Mark Bourbon
Double Woodford Reserve Bourbon
(Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka
Ketel One Vodka
Stoli Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Double (Well) Mythology Jungle Cat Vodka
Double Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
Double Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka
Double Grey Goose Vodka
Double Ketel One Vodka
Double Stoli Vodka
Double Tito's Vodka
(Well) Exoctico Blanco Tequila
Silver 1800 Tequila
Hornitos Reposado Tequila
Coralejo Reposado Tequila
Espolon Reposado Tequila
Double (Well) Exoctico Blanco Tequila
Double Silver 1800 Tequila
Double Hornitos Reposado Tequila
Double Coralejo Reposado Tequila
Double Espolon Reposado Tequila
(Well) Bacardi Superior Silver Rum
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
(Well) Double Bacardi Superior Silver Rum
Double Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
(Well) The Family Jones Gin
Bombay Dry Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Double Bombay Dry Gin
Double Tanqueray Gin
Double (Well) The Family Jones Gin
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211