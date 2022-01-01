Northeast breakfast spots you'll love
The District Marketplace
1320 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|District OG Burger
|$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
Waffle Brothers
1707 Lafayette St, Denver
|Popular items
|Just Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.79
Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
|Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
|Chocolate Regular Cupcake
|$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Illegal Pete's
2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Four Friends Kitchen
2893 Roslyn Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs
|$12.50
hickory smoked beef birsket, BBQ house potatoes, grilled onions, roasted peppers, blended cheese and red chili ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs your way and cornbread
|Scratch Pancakes (gf option)
|$8.00
three scratch buttermilk pancakes with fresh whipped butter and syrup
|Berries and Cream French Toast
|$9.50
griddled, thick cut French bread topped with wild berry preserves, creme anglaise and whipped cream