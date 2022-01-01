Chopped salad in Southeast
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|CHOPPED ISRAELI SALAD
|$13.50
Chopped tomato, onion, radishes and cucumber served with hummus and pletzel or rye bread