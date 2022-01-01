Restaurant header imageView gallery

Esters Virginia Village (S. Holly St)

review star

No reviews yet

1950 S. HOLLY STREET

DENVER, CO 80222

Wine Bottle

BTL PINOT NOIR

$38.00

COPPOLA DIAMOND COLLECTION | WILLIAMETTE, OREGON

BTL BABY BARBERA

$35.00

CARTINE SANT AGATA | BARBERA D'ASTI, ITALY

BTL RESERVA MALBEC

$35.00

TERRAZAS DE LOS ANDES | MENDOZA, ARGENTINA

BTL HESS RED BLEND

$30.00

Hess | California

BTL CABERNET

$38.00

BERINGER | KNIGHTS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

TENUTA SANT'ANNA | VENETO

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$32.00

BONTERRA | MENDOCINO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL CHARDONNAY

$28.00

HESS | NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL PROSECCO

$35.00

La Marca | Treviso, Italy

BTL SPARKLING ROSÉ

$28.00

Villa Sandi | Treviso, Italy

BTL DIABLO ROSÉ

$28.00

14 HANDS | WASHINGTON STATE

BTL PALM ROSÉ

$44.00

FLEUR DE MER | PROVENCE, FRANCE

BTL MACHETE

$75.00

Orin Swift | Saint Helena, California

BTL PALERMO

$75.00

Orin Swift | Saint Helena, California

BTL NICOLAS FEUILLATTE

$65.00

Nicolas Feuillatte | Chouilly, France

BTL BLANK STARE

$65.00

Orin Swift Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc Russian River Valley

BTL MANNEQUIN

$65.00

Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay St Helena CA

Cocktails

POTENZA PARK

$11.00

Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime, cucumber, agave

MERIDIAN 2.0

$10.00

44 North Huckleberry Vodka, Lee Bros Creme de Violette, Lemonade

FARMERS MARKET MARG

$11.00Out of stock
MAYFAIR

$11.00Out of stock
ESTERS MULE

$10.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ginger Beer

PAPER PLANE

$11.00

Old Forester 100 proof | Amaro Montenegro | Select Apertivo | Lemon

GIN BASIL SMASH

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin | Lemon | Simple Syrup | Fresh Basil

COIN MARGARITA

$10.00

Milagro Silver | Cointreau | Lime | Agave

ESTERS OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

Old Forester 100 bourbon, simple syrup, angostura bitters

WILSON

$11.00

Bulliet Rye | Grapefruit | Lemon | Honey Syrup | Peychaud's Bitters | Q Sparkling Grapefruit

AXILLA

$10.00

PUMPKIN PIE OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

MAROON BELLS

$10.00

N/A BEVS

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

Q GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$4.00

RED BULL

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

Draft Beer

BERRY NOIR

$7.00

Berry Noir* Boulevard Brewing Co. SOUR ALE WITH MIXED BERRIES 4.20% 16oz $7 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

BIG BEN

$7.00

Bull & Bush Brewing | BROWN ALE | 5% | 16oz GLENDALE, DENVER, COLORADO

CORIOLIS EFFECT

$8.00

New Image Brewing Co | NEW ENGLAND IPA | 6.5% | 16oz ARVADA, COLORADO

DRUMROLL

$8.00

Odell Brewing Co. | HAZY PALE ALE | 5.3% | 16oz FORT COLLINS, COLORADO

EDDYLINE DOUBLE IPA

$9.00

"Epic Day" Eddyline Brewing DOUBLE IPA 10% 12oz

FAT TIRE

$7.00

New Belgium Brewing Co. | AMBER ALE | 5.2% | 16oz FORT COLLINS, COLORADO

JUICY BANGER

$8.00

Station 26 Brewing Co. | IPA | 7.4% | 16oz PARK HILL, DENVER, COLORADO

LA FOLIE

$8.00

New Belgium Brewing Co. | SOUR BROWN ALE | 7% | 12oz FORT COLLINS, COLORADO

MODUS HOPERANDI

$8.00

MOUNTAIN TIME

$7.00

New Belgium Brewing Co. | AMERICAN LAGER | 4.4% | 16oz FORT COLLINS, COLORADO

MUTANT X

$8.00

NITRO MILK STOUT

$7.00

Left Hand Brewing Co. | SWEET STOUT | 5% | 16oz LONGMONT, COLORADO

OBERON*

$8.00

Bell's Brewing | AMERICAN WHEAT ALE | 5.8% | 16oz KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN

OPERATION STEINGRABBER

$8.00

PREMIUM PILSNER

$8.00

New Image Brewing Co | PILSNER| 4.5% | 16oz ARVADA, COLORADO

SENOR PINA

$7.00

STEM CIDER

$7.00

Stem Ciders | CIDER | 4.3% | 16oz FIVE POINTS, DENVER, COLORADO

SUNNY LITTLE THING*

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. | CITRUS WHEAT ALE | 5% | 16oz CHICO, CALIFORNIA

TANGERINE CREAM

$7.00

Station 26 Brewing Co. | CREAM ALE | 5.2% | 16oz PARK HILL, DENVER, COLORADO

TANK 7*

$7.00

Boulevard Brewing Co.| AMERICAN SAISON ALE | 8.5% | 12oz KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

VENGA

$7.00

Cerveceria Colorado | MEXICAN LAGER | 4.9% | 16oz DENVER, COLORADO

YETI IMPERIAL STOUT

$8.00

Great Divide Brewing Co. | IMPERIAL STOUT | 9.5% | 12oz DENVER, COLORADO

MERCH

5 Panel Hat

$25.00

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Tie Dye Crew Neck - Ylw

$40.00

Tie Dye Crew Neck - Blue

$40.00

Tie Dye Crew Neck - Gray

$40.00

Tie Dye Bucket Hat - Ylw

$25.00

Tie Dye Bucket Hat - Blue

$25.00

Tie Dye Bucket Hat - Gray

$25.00

Hoodies - Black

$35.00

Zip Up

$35.00

Bby Onesie - Ylw

$20.00

Bby Onesie - Gray

$20.00

Phanny Pack

$30.00Out of stock

Socks

$15.00

Patch

$5.00

Koozie

$5.00

Esters Bottle

$5.00

Esters Tee

$25.00

Flatiron Peppers

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER, CO 80222

Directions

