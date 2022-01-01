Illegal Pete's
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO
1744 E Evans Ave.
Popular Items
Location
1744 E Evans Ave.
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fat Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Tacos El Metate
Come in and enjoy!
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway
Adrift is a craft cocktail Tiki bar located on South Broadway. Our restaurant features modern tropical cocktails and island fare aimed at making you quickly forget that you're no where near a beach!
We specialize in rum, but our drinks don't stop there! We're cocktail enthusiasts with a passion for over-delivering and a tendency to have a great time with all of our guests. Join us for what we think is the best beach side experience that you can have in Denver!
Park Burger
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!