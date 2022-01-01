Go
Toast

Illegal Pete's

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

1744 E Evans Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Quesadilla$8.49
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Small Chips and...
Mexican Coke$2.99
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Build a Kid's Bowl$5.29
Fully customizable - just smaller in stature
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Pete House Marg$6.00
The world famous Pete's marg. You know you want one or two!
Build Your Salad$8.29
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Large Chips and...
Build Your Nachos$9.29
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
See full menu

Location

1744 E Evans Ave.

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos El Metate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway

No reviews yet

Adrift is a craft cocktail Tiki bar located on South Broadway. Our restaurant features modern tropical cocktails and island fare aimed at making you quickly forget that you're no where near a beach!
We specialize in rum, but our drinks don't stop there! We're cocktail enthusiasts with a passion for over-delivering and a tendency to have a great time with all of our guests. Join us for what we think is the best beach side experience that you can have in Denver!

Park Burger

No reviews yet

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston