Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. Proud and humbled to be serving Colorado Diner favorites for over 90 years!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

435 S Cherry St • $

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Stack (2 Large)$4.99
Two large sweet cream pancakes served with country crock and syrup.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Bacon$5.50
Diced bacon w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito Half Bacon Half Sausage$5.50
Diced bacon and sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Veg Chili - matches classic$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's veggie green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
3 Slices French Toast$6.99
3 thick slices of bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
* Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast$14.99
3 farm fresh eggs cooked to order and served with your choice of breakfast meat, breakfast potatoes and a breakfast side.
CUSTOMER INFO!
TELL US HOW YOU ARE PICKING UP YOUR SAM'S NO. 3 STUFF. WE WILL BE DELIVERING OUT SOUTHWEST GARAGE DOOR AREA.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Sausage$5.50
Diced sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Handheld Spero Burrito$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

435 S Cherry St

Glendale CO

Sunday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

