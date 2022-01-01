Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. Proud and humbled to be serving Colorado Diner favorites for over 90 years!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
435 S Cherry St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
435 S Cherry St
Glendale CO
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jax Fish House - Glendale
Each and every day the Jax team does their best to throw a party you won't forget. Where and how you choose to enjoy your party in our restaurant is up to you. Come sit at our bar, sunbathe on our rooftop patio, or get down to business in our dining room.
The Rotary
Come in and enjoy!
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Welcome back!
Park Burger
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!