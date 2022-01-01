Southeast American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Southeast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Popular items
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hamburger with Fries
|$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.50
Made in house
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Popular items
|Warm New England Cheddar Biscuits
|$8.00
Painted with herbed butter.
|Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
Country chicken gravy, honey mustard & BBQ ranch dipping sauces, crispy shoestring fries & your choice of officers kale salad or southern creamed corn
|Charcoal Grilled Heirloom Artichokes
|$15.00
Garlic brown butter, mustard seed remoulade, lemon, sea salt.
Esters Neighborhood Pub
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|Popular items
|AVERIES CHEESE [V]
|$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|CAESAR
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons
|BUFFALO WINGS {GF}
|$12.50
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
|Hatch Green Chile Carnitas
|$14.00
spanish rice, avocado, feta
|Morgan Handmade Rations Backyard BBQ
|$2.00
Locally made Potato Chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle
**Goat Cheese is in the Patty, and cannot be removed**
|Grilled Achiote Salmon
|$18.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
|Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken
|$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
The Griffin Tavern
5062 S Syracuse St, Denver
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.99
|Hamburger
|$12.99
|Side Shoestring
|$2.99
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|JAX CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
|$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree
|THE WEDGE
|$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Popular items
|CUSTOMER INFO!
TELL US HOW YOU ARE PICKING UP YOUR SAM'S NO. 3 STUFF. WE WILL BE DELIVERING OUT SOUTHWEST GARAGE DOOR AREA.
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo
|$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
|Handheld Spero Burrito Half Bacon Half Sausage
|$5.50
Diced bacon and sausage w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.