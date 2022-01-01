Go
Chop Shop

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

200 Quebec St • $$

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese$6.50
Large Super Chop$13.00
Baby Kale, Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Adzuki Beans, Togarashi Spiced Pecans, Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
With Nuac Cham & Ginger Dill Yogurt
Gluten Friendly- Brussels share fryer
Chop Shop Burger$14.00
House Ground Beef, American Cheese, Spicy Aioli, House Pickles, Butter Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Pastrami$14.00
Smoked Chicken, Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Southwestern Slaw
Grilled Achiote Salmon$19.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Sautéed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake
Gluten Free
48 Hour Slow-Cooked Short Rib$23.00
1/2 Pound Boneless Short Rib, Grilled Baby Carrots, Whipped Potatoes, Crispy Pickled Onions, 3 Peppercorn Hoisin Demi-Glace
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken$17.50
Creamy Hummus, Cous Cous, Romesco Sauce, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Olive, Shallot, Feta, Dill
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
Large Southwestern Chop$13.00
Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Green Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Buttermilk Vinaigrette
**Cilantro, Onion, Beans, Corn are all part of the SW Mix and cannot be removed individually**
Gluten Friendly- Tortilla shares fryer
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 Quebec St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

