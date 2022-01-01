Go
Homegrown Tap and Dough

Homegrown features handmade gourmet pizzas made in our own wood-burning pizza oven. As well as our signature pizzas, Homegrown also offers a variety of delicious Italian house-made pasta dishes.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1001 S Gaylord St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Caesar Salad$10.75
shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
Roasted Beet Salad$11.25
roasted beets, hazelnuts, grapefruit, goat cheese, arugula, Citrus Honey Vinaigrette
Funguy$18.00
Roasted garlic base, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, fontina, roasted
mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil
Weekend Warrior$16.75
Red sauce, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, oregano
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
red Sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Side of Ranch$0.50
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Roasted brussels sprouts, lemon aioli
Homegrown$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
Traditional Margherita$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
Build Your Own$11.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1001 S Gaylord St

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

