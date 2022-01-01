Homegrown Tap and Dough
Homegrown features handmade gourmet pizzas made in our own wood-burning pizza oven. As well as our signature pizzas, Homegrown also offers a variety of delicious Italian house-made pasta dishes.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
1001 S Gaylord St • $$
Location
1001 S Gaylord St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
