Chicken sandwiches in Southeast

Southeast restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Avocado Chicken Sandwich image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in sheep skyr lime dressing, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro, on toasted sourdough
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
More about Chop Shop

