Southeast breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Southeast
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Frank to Table
Frank to Table
225 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Easter Dinner
|$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
|Kid's Meal
|$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
|Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
More about Postino 9CO
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about The Saucy Noodle
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Baked Rigatoni
|$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Spaghetti
|$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Mamma’s Baked Lasagna
|$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hot Tea
|$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
|Bhakti Chai Tea Latte
|$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hamburger with Fries
|$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.50
Made in house
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about Unravel Coffee
Unravel Coffee
1441 S. Holly St., Denver
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
|CINNAMON TOAST
|$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|French Toast Meal
|$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$8.25
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla
points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
|All American
|$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.