Southeast breakfast spots you'll love

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Frank to Table image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Dinner$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
Kid's Meal$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
More about Frank to Table
Postino 9CO image

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about Postino 9CO
The Saucy Noodle image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Rigatoni$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Spaghetti$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Tea$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
Bhakti Chai Tea Latte$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamburger with Fries$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
Black & White Cookie$2.50
Made in house
Matzo Ball Soup$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News
Unravel Coffee image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
CINNAMON TOAST$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
More about Unravel Coffee
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Meal$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
Huevos Rancheros$8.25
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla
points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
All American$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
More about The French Press

