Southeast salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Southeast

Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

185 Steele St., Denver

Avg 4.1 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
HANDCUT FRIES$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
Egg Sandwich$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
More about The Local
Taste of Philly - Denver image

 

Taste of Philly - Denver

2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Original Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Denver

