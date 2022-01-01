Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

ChoLon Modern Asian - Downtown

1,775 Reviews

$$$

1555 Blake St

#101

Denver, CO 80202

TAKEOUT (LUNCH)

TAKEOUT (DINNER)

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Michelle's Scallion Pancakes, served with Caramelized Yogurt

Hargow

$14.00

Sweet Corn Crystal Dumplings, Siracha Mayo (4pcs)

General Cho's Soup Dumplings

General Cho's Soup Dumplings

$14.00

General Cho's Chicken-filled Soup Dumplings (4pcs)

French Onion Soup Dumplings

French Onion Soup Dumplings

$14.00

Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)

UNCOOKED Soup Dumplings

UNCOOKED Soup Dumplings

$21.00

(6 or 12pc) UNCOOKED Soup Dumplings, Sweet Onion, Gruyere Cheese. Dim Sum baskets for cooking sold separately. *These items are served raw or undercooked; Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. MUST COOK BEFORE CONSUMING.

Pork Potstickers

Pork Potstickers

$14.00

Pork-filled, Ginger Mustard Dip (4pcs)

UNCOOKED Pork Potstickers

UNCOOKED Pork Potstickers

$19.50

(6 or 12pc) UNCOOKED Pork Potstickers, Ginger Mustard. Dim Sum baskets for cooking sold separately. *These items are served raw or undercooked; Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. MUST COOK BEFORE CONSUMING.

Waygu Beef Skewers*

Waygu Beef Skewers*

$15.00

Wagyu Beef Skewers, Hong Kong Steak Sauce (4pcs)

Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$12.00

Pork Belly, Hoisin-Sriracha, Pickles (2pcs)

Tofu Bao Buns

Tofu Bao Buns

$12.00

Tofu, Hoisin-Sriracha, Pickles (2pcs)

Asparagus Salad

Asparagus Salad

$17.00

Roasted Beet & Kale, Candied Walnuts, Curried Ricotta

Thai Brussel Sprouts

Thai Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

(Regular or Double Portion) Brussels Sprouts, Ground Pork, Nuoc Cham, Kaffir Lime

Tartare

Tartare

$25.00

Sizzling Shrimp Saigon Crepe, Lettuce Cups, Fresh Herbs

Vegetable Fried Rice*

$17.00

(Regular or Double Portion) Vegetable Fried Rice, Oven-Dried Pineapple, Poached Egg

Stir-Fried Malaysian Noodles

Stir-Fried Malaysian Noodles

$23.00

(Regular or Double Portion) Stir-Fried Malaysian Noodles, Shrimp, Egg, Bean Sprouts Can be made gluten-free.

Miso-Glazed Salmon*

Miso-Glazed Salmon*

$27.00

Miso Glazed Salmon, Baby Bok Choy, Cucumber-Jicama Relish

BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

$29.00

Saigon BBQ Pork Ribs, Smoked Tamarind Glaze, Green Papaya Salad

Wagyu Flatiron Steak*

Wagyu Flatiron Steak*

$34.00

Wagyu Flatiron Steak, Lotus & Taro Chips, Soy-Yuzu Butter

Papadum Chips & Cup of Chili Jam

Papadum Chips & Cup of Chili Jam

$5.00

SD Lotus & Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Lotus & Taro Chips

SD French Fries

SD French Fries

$6.00

SD Jasmine Rice

$4.00

* GF * Vegetarian/Vegan

SD Corn & Melon

$9.00

Green Papaya Salad, topped with crispy garlic crunch

SD Baby Bok Choy

$7.00

DESSERT

Spiced Doughnuts

Spiced Doughnuts

$8.00

Condensed Caramel (minus Ice Cream)

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Smirnoff Vodka, Apple and Ginger Syrup

Citrus Blossom

$14.00

Haku Vodka, Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime, Grapefruit

Zen Master

$15.00

Leopold Bros. Gin, Sake, Mint, Cucumber

Full Moon Margarita

$15.00

El Tesoro Tequila, Mezcal, Smoked Tamarind, Chili-Salt

Old Saigon

$15.00

Peach Street Colorado Bourbon, Thai Basil, Luxardo Cherry, Orange Bitters

Pimm's Spritz

$14.00

Bocelli Prosecco, Pimm's, St-Germain

Vespidae

$15.00

Montanya Rum, Yellow Chartreuse, Reyes Chile Liqueur, Honey-Chili Syrup, Lemon

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tamarind Fizz

$6.00

Mint, Lime, House-Made Tamarind Soda

Lemongrass-Kaffir Limeade

$6.00

Tamarind Soda

$5.00

Ginger Soda

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ChoLon translates to “big market” in Vietnamese and is named after the largest Chinese-influenced market in Saigon. It also includes Executive Chef/Owner Lon Symensma’s first name, so after his extensive culinary travels across Asia, it “felt right” to open ChoLon in 2010 in Denver. You’ll notice ChoLon’s menu plays on interpretations of traditional dishes found across the Far East, combined with slight nods to Lon’s classical European training. For example, French onion soup is not usually found inside of a hand-pleated Chinese dumpling, but you’ll experience whimsical dishes like this across our menu.

ChoLon Downtown image
ChoLon Downtown image
ChoLon Downtown image

