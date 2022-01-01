Northwest burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Northwest

Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
More about Slaters 50-50
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
Kimchi$3.00
Wings, SIGNATURE
More about Mono Mono
Knockabout Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Smiley Tenders Basket$14.50
3 chicken breast tenders, sliced dill pickles, plain fries & choice of 2 dipping sauces: ranch, Knockabout sauce or honey mustard
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
More about Knockabout Burgers
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piggy Fries$13.99
Brussel Sprouts$8.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Park Burger image

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Parm Truffle Fries$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
The Getting Figgy With It$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
More about Park Burger
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
The Classic Double$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
More about Park Burger
Safta image

 

Safta

3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Falafel$13.00
tahini, aleppo pepper
Saffron Rice$9.00
sunflower seeds, cherries, scallions, vegan
Lamb Kebabs$17.00
tahini, matbucha, spiced pine nuts
More about Safta

