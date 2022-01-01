Northwest burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Northwest
More about Slaters 50-50
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
More about Mono Mono
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|SAUCY POPCORN Chicken
|$14.00
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Wings, SIGNATURE
More about Knockabout Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
|Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger
|$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
|Smiley Tenders Basket
|$14.50
3 chicken breast tenders, sliced dill pickles, plain fries & choice of 2 dipping sauces: ranch, Knockabout sauce or honey mustard
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Piggy Fries
|$13.99
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
More about Park Burger
Park Burger
2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver
|Popular items
|Small Parm Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
2615 Walnut St, Denver
|Popular items
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
|The Classic Double
|$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.