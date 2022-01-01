Northwest Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Northwest

Jovanina's Broken Italian image

 

Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ELK BOLOGNESE$32.00
Elk Bolognese + Rosemary Mascarpone + Ricotta + Sage Salt
Roman Style Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
CAMPANELLE PESTO$26.00
Basil + Arugula + Cashews
More about Jovanina's Broken Italian
VERO image

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
La Frizzi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
Orecchiette$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
More about VERO
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Small$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Postino LoHi image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
More about Postino LoHi
The Well - LoHi Denver image

 

The Well - LoHi Denver

3210 Wyandot St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Don$19.00
12 Garlic Knots$6.00
12 wings$13.50
More about The Well - LoHi Denver
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Carbonara$14.00
Farm egg, pecorino romano, guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl)
Bucatini all'Amatriciana$14.00
Red wine tomato sauce, red onion, guanciale (salt cured pork jowl)
Suppli al Telefono$11.00
Crispy risotto, stuffed with apple, sage, taleggio, hazelnut aioli (5 pieces)
More about Coperta
Consumer pic

 

Il Posto

2601 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1875 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata$18.00
house made lavash, basil, 10 yr balsamic
+ $6 add prosciutto
Tiramisu$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, chocolate sauce
Risotto Funghi$24.00
chef’s selection mixed mushrooms, parsley, garlic, truffle oil, grana padano
More about Il Posto
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pinwheels$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garlic Knots$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

Map

