Northwest Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Northwest
More about Jovanina's Broken Italian
Jovanina's Broken Italian
1520 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|ELK BOLOGNESE
|$32.00
Elk Bolognese + Rosemary Mascarpone + Ricotta + Sage Salt
|Roman Style Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
|CAMPANELLE PESTO
|$26.00
Basil + Arugula + Cashews
More about VERO
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
|La Frizzi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
|Orecchiette
|$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Postino LoHi
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
|Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)
|$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
More about The Well - LoHi Denver
The Well - LoHi Denver
3210 Wyandot St, Denver
|Popular items
|16" The Don
|$19.00
|12 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|12 wings
|$13.50
More about Coperta
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$14.00
Farm egg, pecorino romano, guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl)
|Bucatini all'Amatriciana
|$14.00
Red wine tomato sauce, red onion, guanciale (salt cured pork jowl)
|Suppli al Telefono
|$11.00
Crispy risotto, stuffed with apple, sage, taleggio, hazelnut aioli (5 pieces)
More about Il Posto
Il Posto
2601 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$18.00
house made lavash, basil, 10 yr balsamic
+ $6 add prosciutto
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, chocolate sauce
|Risotto Funghi
|$24.00
chef’s selection mixed mushrooms, parsley, garlic, truffle oil, grana padano
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pinwheels
|$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Tossed Salad Small
|$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.