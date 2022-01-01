Northwest vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Northwest
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Korma
|$17.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. (Dairy Free Upon Request)
|Saag Panner (Spinach and Homemade Cheese)
|$15.00
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach with succulent, almost melting Paneer chunks ready to be scooped with naan breads. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting Tofu.
|Butter Chicken (Makhani)
|$17.00
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "with butter". Makhani or makhanwala is a very rich gravy with onion, tomato and cream based. Natural chicken cooked in tandoori oven, seasoned with spices and simmered in cream. These entrées go very well with naan, roti or seasoned yellow rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
BuBu
1099 18th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
|Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing
|Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing
Bubu
370 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing
|Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
|Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing