Northwest vegan restaurants you'll love

Northwest restaurants
Must-try vegan restaurants in Northwest

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro image

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Korma$17.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. (Dairy Free Upon Request)
Saag Panner (Spinach and Homemade Cheese)$15.00
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach with succulent, almost melting Paneer chunks ready to be scooped with naan breads. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting Tofu.
Butter Chicken (Makhani)$17.00
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "with butter". Makhani or makhanwala is a very rich gravy with onion, tomato and cream based. Natural chicken cooked in tandoori oven, seasoned with spices and simmered in cream. These entrées go very well with naan, roti or seasoned yellow rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
BuBu image

 

BuBu

1099 18th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
More about BuBu
Bubu image

 

Bubu

370 17th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
More about Bubu

