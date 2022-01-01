Northwest pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Northwest

VERO image

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
La Frizzi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
Orecchiette$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
More about VERO
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Small$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Avanti Food & Beverage image

 

Avanti Food & Beverage

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Togosa (Mimosa kit) La Marca$25.00
Includes: Bottle of La Marca Prosecco, 6 oz of each juice (Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple)
TOGO Coors Light 6pk$6.99
TOGO NBB American Haze 12pk$19.99
More about Avanti Food & Beverage
The Well - LoHi Denver image

 

The Well - LoHi Denver

3210 Wyandot St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Don$19.00
12 Garlic Knots$6.00
12 wings$13.50
More about The Well - LoHi Denver
Redeemer Pizza image

 

Redeemer Pizza

2705 Larimer ST., denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Knots$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, Calabrian Honey (4 knots per order)
The Riot$27.00
garlic cream, sausage, cheese blend, balsamic ciopollini onion, ricotta
Diavolo$27.00
cheese blend, pepperoncinis, pepperoni, soppressata, pickled chilis
More about Redeemer Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pinwheels$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garlic Knots$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Pie$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Caesar Salad$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
Garlicky Cheese Bread$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
Restaurant banner

 

Gorlami Pizza

3200 Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BADA BING$14.00
red sauce, sausage, castelvetrano olives (green), mozzarella
CHARLIE BOY$16.00
red sauce, pepperoni cups & sausage, red onions, mozzarella
Ragazzo [KID’S PIZZA]$10.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella
More about Gorlami Pizza

