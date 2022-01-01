Northwest pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Northwest
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
|La Frizzi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
|Orecchiette
|$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Avanti Food & Beverage
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Togosa (Mimosa kit) La Marca
|$25.00
Includes: Bottle of La Marca Prosecco, 6 oz of each juice (Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple)
|TOGO Coors Light 6pk
|$6.99
|TOGO NBB American Haze 12pk
|$19.99
The Well - LoHi Denver
3210 Wyandot St, Denver
|Popular items
|16" The Don
|$19.00
|12 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|12 wings
|$13.50
Redeemer Pizza
2705 Larimer ST., denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, Calabrian Honey (4 knots per order)
|The Riot
|$27.00
garlic cream, sausage, cheese blend, balsamic ciopollini onion, ricotta
|Diavolo
|$27.00
cheese blend, pepperoncinis, pepperoni, soppressata, pickled chilis
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pinwheels
|$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Tossed Salad Small
|$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pan Pie
|$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
|Garlicky Cheese Bread
|$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch