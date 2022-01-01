Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Kyoto Ramen - Denver

484 Reviews

$$

1617 California Street

#B

Denver, CO 80202

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkostu Ramen
Black Garlic Ramen
Miso Ramen

Starters

Chicken Karrage

$10.00

Edamame

$7.00

Fried Chicken Wing(5)

$8.00

Geso Fry

$11.00

Grill Whole Squid

$14.00

Gyoza(6)

$8.00

Kaki Fry(6)

$10.00

Kimchi

$7.00

Spring Roll(6)

$9.00

Shimp Tempura(6)

$9.00

Spam Musubi(2)

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Takoyaki

$9.00

Crab Rangoons

$7.00

Rice

$3.50

Tonkotsu Soup

$6.50

Miso Soup

$6.50

Shoyu Soup

$6.50

Seafood Soup

$6.50

Black Garlic Soup

$6.50

Chicken Soup

$6.50

Mochi

$7.00

Vegetable Soup

$6.50

Ramen

Tonkostu Ramen

$15.00

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Seafood Ramen

$17.00

Black Garlic Ramen

$15.00

Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Special Tonkotsu Soup&noodle

$10.00

Special Miso Soup &noodle

$10.00

Special Shoyu Soup& noodle

$10.00

Special Seafood Soup&noodle

$10.00

Special Black Garlic Soup&noodle

$10.00

Special Chicken Soup&noodle

$10.00

Special Vegetable Soup & Noodle

$10.00

Poke Bowl

Salmon

$16.00

Tuna

$16.00

Hamachi

$18.00

Poke Triple

$18.00

Unagi Don

$18.00

Rice Bowl

Chashu Rice

$11.00

Chicken Rice

$11.00

Unagi Rice

$13.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.50

Bottle Drink

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1617 California Street, #B, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Kyoto Ramen image
Kyoto Ramen image

