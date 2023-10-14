Pizza Menu - weekend

12" Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.25

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.25

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles with a blue cheese dressing drizzle

12" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$21.25

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

12" Half Stack

$18.75

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

12" Iron Maiden

$17.75

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

12" Margheritaville

$17.50

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

12" Marshall Stack

$21.25

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

12" Walnut Room Special

$21.25

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

14" Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.25

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.25

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles

14" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$26.25

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

14" Half Stack

$23.75

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

14" Iron Maiden

$22.75

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

14" Margheritaville

$22.25

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

14" Marshall Stack

$26.25

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

14" Walnut Room Special

$26.25

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

CYO Pizza

12" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Personal

14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Serves 2 to 3

Single Slice

Single Slice Cheese Pizza

$5.75

Large slice with marinara and mozzarella, with over 30 toppings available.

Food Menu - weekend

Appetizers

12 Chicken Wings

$19.75

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, Carolina gold BBQ, or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

6 Chicken Wings

$10.95

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Cauliflower Wings

$10.95

Battered and oven baked cauliflower florets tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Cheese Bread

$9.75

House-made French baguette, garlic butter, Parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara

Chicken Bites

$10.95

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Garlic Bread

$8.75

House-made French baguette, garlic butter, and marinara

Pizza Rolls

$10.95

Rolled pizza dough filled with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, and bacon. Served with a side of marinara and ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Walnut room exclusive blend, served with fresh-baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots

Chips and Dips

$3.50+

Three to choose from: Guacamole, Salsa, or Beer Cheese .......... Or make it a Trio.

Jalapeno Cheddar Pretzel Bites

$9.50

Local made pretzel bitesbwith jalapeño and cheddar and served with beer cheese dip.

Deviled Egg (each)

$2.00

Topped with candied bacon and fresh jalapeño

Specialty Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$12.95

Two all beef patties, grilled onions, white american cheese with special sauce

Philly CheeseSteak

$14.50

Philly cheesesteak with grilled green peppers, onions, cherry peppers and white american cheese served on an amorosa roll.

Gyro

$14.50

Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce served on fresh-baked focaccia bread

Southwestern Slope

$14.50

Turkey, candied bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño, chipotle ranch

Western Slope

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing

Specialty Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Oven-baked chicken bites tossed in our house-made hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles. You may substitute grilled chicken

Western Slope Wrap

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, and house-made ranch dressing