First Draft Taproom & Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, located in the RiNo area, is Denver's premier Pour Your Own Taproom.
1309 26th St, Denver, CO 80205
