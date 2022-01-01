Restaurant header imageView gallery

First Draft Taproom & Kitchen

1309 26th St

Denver, CO 80205

Order Again

Beer Wall Integration

BEER CARD

$3.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Beermosa Pitcher

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Calabasas Cooler

$12.00+

CBD Mule

$11.00+

Dark and Stormy

$10.00+

Denver Mule

$10.00+

Dirty Shirley

$10.00+

Gin and Tonic

$10.00+

Mexique

$10.00+Out of stock

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Outlaw + Shot

$7.00

Paloma

$10.00+

PB&J Shooter

$9.00

Pirate Punch

$11.00+

Tipsy Ballerina

$11.00+

Trailer Park Lemonade

$20.00

Underberg!

$6.00

Unicorn Tears

$12.00+

Vodka Redbull

$10.00+

Vodka Soda

$10.00+

You Call Its

Whisky

$10.00+

Tequila

$10.00+

Rum

$10.00+

Gin

$10.00+

Screwball

$10.00+

Vodka

$10.00+

Shots

Fireball

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Margaritas

Frozen

$10.00

On The Rocks

$10.00

Hot Cocktails

Butter Cup

$10.00

Tuxedo

$10.00

Candy Cane Lane

$10.00

Chocolate PB&J

$10.00

Chocolate Dipped Orange

$10.00

Mexican Chocolate

$10.00

Raspberry Eclair

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Happy Hour

Margarita

$5.00+

You-Call-Its

$5.00+

Shots

$5.00

Beer

AKOS

$6.00

High Hops IPA

$6.00

High Hops Sour

$6.00

Holidaily Fat Randy

$7.00

Mixed Up Can

$9.00

N/A Italian Pilsner

$6.00

N/A Juicy IPA

$6.00

N/A Best Day IPA (West Coast)

$6.00

N/A Best Day Kölsch

$6.00

Outlaw Tallboy

$4.00

Avery Expletus (2016)

$5.00

Bell's Brewery Expedition Stout (2015)

$5.00

Freigeist Bierkultur Geisterzug

$5.00

Green Flash Blanc Tarte Barrique

$10.00

The Bruery Terreux Rueuze (2015)

$10.00

The Bruery Terreux Batch No. 1731 (2016)

$10.00

Grassroots Brewing Arctic Saison (Batch #4)

$10.00

Seltzer

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Mad Tasty

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Apparel

Shirt

Out of stock

Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Hat

$30.00

Sticker

$2.00

Glasses

Pint Glass

$7.00

Wine Glass

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, located in the RiNo area, is Denver's premier Pour Your Own Taproom.

1309 26th St, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

