Zanzabar 2100 South Preston Street

Popular Items

Unbeatable Pterodactyl Wings
Q*Bert Chicken Quesadillaz
GlitterTotz Basket

Player 1

Zbar Friez Basket

$6.50

Straight cut fries tossed with garlic, salt, and parsley or Cajun seasoning

GlitterTotz Basket

$7.50

Tater Totz tossed with garlic, salt, and parsley

Louisville Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$12.50

Two local Klaus pretzels served with IPA and ground mustard beer cheese

Popeye Queso & Chipz

$11.00

Zbar house-made green chili queso, served with tortilla chips

Zbar Seasoned Silver Ballz

$8.50

Cheese balls served with your choice of dipping sauce

Player 2

Glitter Totchos

$13.50

Original Zbar Glittertotz smothered in queso, layered with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, smoked gouda, salsa, and pickled red onions. Served with side of sour cream

Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla chips smothered in queso, layered with BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, smoked gouda, salsa, and pickled red onions. Served with side of sour cream

Unbeatable Pterodactyl Wings

$14.00

Chicken wings tossed in buffalo, sweet chili, BBQ, teriyaki, or a chili-lime dry rub. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Zbar Hummus Plate

$12.50

House made roasted red pepper hummus from Middle Eastern Parkway, served with pita bread, olives, and cucumber slices

Don't Be A Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Basket of crispy chicken tenders with your choice of honey mustard, ranch, chipotle ranch, BBQ, buffalo, sweet chili sauce, or teriyaki. Served on a bed of fries or totz

Q*Bert Chicken Quesadillaz

$13.50

Chicken quesadillaz with house made salsa, cheddar jack cheese, and a side of sour cream

Player 3

Z Burger

$16.00

Angus beef patty fully dressed, choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun

V Burger

$16.00

Beyond plant based patty fully dressed, choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun

Germantown Hoagie

$14.50

Ham, turkey, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon, aioli, served on a hoagie roll

Zbar Roast Beef w/ Swiss

$14.00

Roast beef, swiss, sauteed onions, horseradish mayo, dressed, served on texas toast

Zbar Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled or fried chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, and cracked pepper dijonnaise, served on a brioche bun

ZBLT

$11.50

Applewood bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce and mayo, served on texas toast

Fish & Chipz

$14.00

Crispy white fish, served on a basket of fries or totz, with tartar sauce

Track & Field Wrap

$13.00

Zbar house made hummus, falafel, romaine, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Player 4

Half Garden Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese

Full Garden Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese

Southwest Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and chipotle ranch

Extra Ball

Death Star Cookie

$8.50

Chocolate chip cookie baked in a cast iron skillet, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate shell

Billy’s Mom’s Cookies

$5.00

Chocolate chip cookies made by Debbie Bisig! Pack of 2

Etc

Extra Sauces

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Daily Specials

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Of Chili

$6.00

Chicken & Rice Soup Bowl

$6.00

Chicken & Rice Soup Cup

$4.00

Chili Chz Fries

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Soda Water

$1.75

La Croix

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2100 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY 40217

Directions

Gallery
Zanzabar image
Zanzabar image
Zanzabar image

