Go
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Pedals Smoothie and Juice Bar

Pedals Smoothie and Juice Bar

Pedals is a plant based, gluten free smoothie and juice bar!

16 Main Street Unit 301

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mountain Biker$8.50
Organic cocao, organic store made - almond mylk, organic store-made allmond butter banana, local maple syrup,
Trolley Trail$8.50
Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Homemade Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Banana.
The Wheelie$8.50
Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Raspberries, banana, organic store-made almond mylk
Midnight 🕛 Ride$8.50
Our cold pressed Apple Juice with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and activated charcoal
Dragon today$8.50
Pitaya (dragon fruit), stevia lemonade, banana, strawberries, raspberries, coconut milk
The Paleo-ton$8.50
Organic matcha, organic store made almond mylk, avocado, stevia, almond butter
NEWtella Smoothie$8.50
our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made nut mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!
The Main Mango$8.50
Mango, banana, coconut mylk, banana, cardamom, lime, maple syrup
The Airline Trail$8.50
For chocolate peanut butter lovers! Homemade almond mylk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.
The Fat Tire$8.50
Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana,
local male syrup
See full menu

Location

16 Main Street Unit 301

Durham CT

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

horseshoe taverne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy or order takeout for a meal on the go!

1741 Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

Sliders Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

FRESH WINGS - LIVE SPORTS - FAMILY FUN
We are proud to offer an array of menu options and an exciting atmosphere the entire family can enjoy!
Join us at your local Sliders for award-winning chicken wings, a refreshing beverage, and the best
live sports with your family & friends!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston