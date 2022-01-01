The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse
Come in and enjoy!
2412 S Virginia Dare Trail
Popular Items
Location
2412 S Virginia Dare Trail
Nags Head NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mahi Mahi's Island Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pigman’s Bar-B-Que
Premier BBQ restaurant on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Come in and enjoy!
Slice Pizzeria
At Slice Pizzeria we believe in using nothing but the best ingredients. Our foundation is solid, homemade dough, sauce derived from scratch, and Grande cheese, as our pizza requires the best cheese!
Thai Room Restaurant
Sawasdee ka! The Thai Room Restaurant & Bar located in Kill Devil Hills has been serving authentic Thai cuisine for dine-in and take-out on the Outer Banks of North Carolina for more than 35 years! Thai Room was voted Best Outer Banks Thai restaurant and best takeout 2018,2019 & 2020!