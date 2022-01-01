Go
The Red Drum Grill and Taphouse

2412 S Virginia Dare Trail

Popular Items

Caesar Salad - Large$9.00
Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing.
BOFF (Basket of French Fries)$6.00
House cut french fries, seasoned with sea salt and black pepper
Gamefish Burrito$16.00
Grilled Yellowfin tuna wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with tomato, scallions, cheddar jack cheese and refried beans. Served
with rice, salsa, and sour cream.
Mac N Cheese$16.00
Chicken Tender App$10.00
The Basic Burger$12.00
Burger topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Pickle and Red Onion. Served with a side of Fries
Calamari$14.00
Tossed in seasoned flour and lightly fried. Served with a sweet and sour dipping sauce.
Blackened Tuna Rebuen$16.00
Grilled Yellowfin tuna, lightly blackened, topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese, and our house made thousand island dressing served on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of fries.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Taphouse Tuna Sandwich$16.00
Grilled or blackened fresh Yellowfin Tuna with lettuce and tomato on a Potato Roll. Served with Fries
Location

Nags Head NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
