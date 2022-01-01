Go
At Slice Pizzeria we believe in using nothing but the best ingredients. Our foundation is solid, homemade dough, sauce derived from scratch, and Grande cheese, as our pizza requires the best cheese!

Popular Items

Supreme$25.95
hand tossed cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Individual House Salad$3.35
lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, carrot
Individual Caesar Salad$3.35
crisp romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing, salt and pepper
Margherita
hand tossed crust, "Grande" shredded mozzarella, diced plum tomato, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan
Mozzarella Sticks$6.25
5 pieces of seasoned battered mozzarella deep fried until golden brown and crispy with tomato sauce
Individual Greek Salad$4.25
lettuce, grape tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, carrot, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis
Boneless Chicken Wings
Boneless chicken breast meat coated in breading and deep fried to perfection, tossed in sauce and served w/carrots/celery & ranch or blue cheese.
Meat Lovers$25.95
hand tossed cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham, and ground beef
6 Garlic Knots$3.00
Strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with oil, garlic and parsley, and served with house tomato sauce or garlic dipping sauce.
Limited availability.
Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza
Our own from-scratch pizza dough and tangy tomato sauce, topped with "Grande" mozzarella cheese
Location

710 South Croatan Highway

Kill Devil Hills NC

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
