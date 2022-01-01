Kitty Hawk restaurants you'll love

Kitty Hawk restaurants
Toast
  • Kitty Hawk

Kitty Hawk's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Salad
Must-try Kitty Hawk restaurants

TRiO Restaurant & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

TRiO Restaurant & Market

3708 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$16.00
Thinly sliced house roasted roast beef, provolone, and TRiO caramelized onion dip on a demi baguette. Served with au jus.
Brie & Prosciutto Panini$13.00
Thinly sliced La Quercia Prosciutto Americano and imported brie with rosemary fig spread
House Grilled Cheese$11.00
Made with our artisan cheese blend and a drizzle of truffle oil
Eventide image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Eventide

1190 Duck Road, Duck

Avg 5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Board$21.00
choose one: parrano (cow, hard) or truffle cheddar (semi-soft, cow); served with serrano, spanish olives, whole grain mustard, honey, nut mix, crackers, baguette
Bold Board$21.00
choose one: ossau iraty (hard, sheep) or blue stilton (soft, cow); served with prosciutto, honeycrisp apple slices, today's jam, nut mix, crackers, baguette
Hummus Board$20.00
hummus, marinated feta, cucumber, marinated artichoke with roasted red pepper + garlic, olive tapenade, crackers, naan
Art’s Place image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Art’s Place

4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib Sandwich$12.50
Roasted prime rib with sauteed onions, herb au jus, provolone & served on a garlic buttered roll served with fries.
Western Burger$13.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, 2 onion rings, barbeque sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
Reuben Sandwich$12.00
Oven roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & house made 1000 island on NY rye with chips.
Duck Pizza Company image

 

Duck Pizza Company

1171 Duck Rd, Scarborough Lane Shoppes, Duck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings
Surf Scoter
Small 10"$10.00
Barrier Island Bagels image

 

Barrier Island Bagels

4716 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen$20.00
13 bagels
The Jersey Morning$9.00
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lox, Tomato & Onion
The Hangover$8.75
Choice of Bagel, Double Toasted with Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheddar
NC Coast Grill and Bar image

 

NC Coast Grill and Bar

1184 Duck Road, Southern Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Bomb$18.00
Creamy Maine lobster salad | candied bacon | toasted bomboloni roll
Go-Gho Cauliflower$11.00
Coconut milk marinated, quick fried cauliflower | Gochujang Korean sweet chili sauce (VEG) (V)
Sexy Southern Caesar$11.00
Hearts of romaine, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg, salt & vinegar chicharrons (GF)
Red Sky Cafe image

 

Red Sky Cafe

1197 Duck Rd, Southern Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BUTTER & BEET SALAD$12.00
field greens | roasted butternut squash | red beets | crispy pancetta | fresh thyme vinaigrette | goat cheese
SLAMMING CHICKEN, BRIE & BACON$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast | brie | bacon | bianca roll | jalapeno orange marmalade
CHEF'S FISH OF THE MOMENT$27.00
seared local fresh catch | cilantro stung jasmine rice | match stick local squash | green tail shrimp | tikka masala sauce
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill

4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.4 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scallops Dinner$34.99
Shrimp Dinner$20.99
Cup Shrimp & Corn Chowder$4.99
Argyles Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Argyles Restaurant

4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.1 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Daniel$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
Meat and Cheese Omelette$9.95
Fresh Fruit Crepes$9.95
The Village Table and Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table and Tavern

1314 Duck Rd, Duck

Avg 4.3 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Handheld$12.00
House falafel (crimson lentils, herbs and spices breaded and fried) in warm naan bread with tzatziki sauce, pickled red onion, cucumber, spinach, and feta.
Shrimp Bahn Mi Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or blackened shrimp with apple radish slaw, cilantro, shaved carrot, and Sriracha aioli on a wheat roll with your choice of side.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Seared jumbo lump crab cake with charred scallion aioli, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll
Nags Head Pizza Company image

 

Nags Head Pizza Company

3701 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Roll$4.00
Pepperoni & mozzarella baked in pizza dough. Served with sauce.
Bread Sticks (6)$3.00
Six breadsticks tossed in olive oil, parmesan, salt, pepper & garlic. Served with sauce.
Hulk Smash
Pesto base with mozzarella, house meatballs, roasted mushroom & shaved parmesan.
Sandtrap Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sandtrap Tavern

300 W Eckner St, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.4 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Blue Point

1240 Duck Rd, Duck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Art’s Ice Cream

4624 North Virginia Dare Trail, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
