Kitty Hawk restaurants you'll love
Kitty Hawk's top cuisines
Must-try Kitty Hawk restaurants
More about TRiO Restaurant & Market
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
TRiO Restaurant & Market
3708 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.00
Thinly sliced house roasted roast beef, provolone, and TRiO caramelized onion dip on a demi baguette. Served with au jus.
|Brie & Prosciutto Panini
|$13.00
Thinly sliced La Quercia Prosciutto Americano and imported brie with rosemary fig spread
|House Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Made with our artisan cheese blend and a drizzle of truffle oil
More about Eventide
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Eventide
1190 Duck Road, Duck
|Popular items
|Medium Board
|$21.00
choose one: parrano (cow, hard) or truffle cheddar (semi-soft, cow); served with serrano, spanish olives, whole grain mustard, honey, nut mix, crackers, baguette
|Bold Board
|$21.00
choose one: ossau iraty (hard, sheep) or blue stilton (soft, cow); served with prosciutto, honeycrisp apple slices, today's jam, nut mix, crackers, baguette
|Hummus Board
|$20.00
hummus, marinated feta, cucumber, marinated artichoke with roasted red pepper + garlic, olive tapenade, crackers, naan
More about Art’s Place
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Art’s Place
4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$12.50
Roasted prime rib with sauteed onions, herb au jus, provolone & served on a garlic buttered roll served with fries.
|Western Burger
|$13.50
Cheddar cheese, bacon, 2 onion rings, barbeque sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.00
Oven roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & house made 1000 island on NY rye with chips.
More about Duck Pizza Company
Duck Pizza Company
1171 Duck Rd, Scarborough Lane Shoppes, Duck
|Popular items
|Wings
|Surf Scoter
|Small 10"
|$10.00
More about Barrier Island Bagels
Barrier Island Bagels
4716 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Dozen
|$20.00
13 bagels
|The Jersey Morning
|$9.00
Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lox, Tomato & Onion
|The Hangover
|$8.75
Choice of Bagel, Double Toasted with Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheddar
More about NC Coast Grill and Bar
NC Coast Grill and Bar
1184 Duck Road, Southern Shores
|Popular items
|Lobster Bomb
|$18.00
Creamy Maine lobster salad | candied bacon | toasted bomboloni roll
|Go-Gho Cauliflower
|$11.00
Coconut milk marinated, quick fried cauliflower | Gochujang Korean sweet chili sauce (VEG) (V)
|Sexy Southern Caesar
|$11.00
Hearts of romaine, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg, salt & vinegar chicharrons (GF)
More about Red Sky Cafe
Red Sky Cafe
1197 Duck Rd, Southern Shores
|Popular items
|BUTTER & BEET SALAD
|$12.00
field greens | roasted butternut squash | red beets | crispy pancetta | fresh thyme vinaigrette | goat cheese
|SLAMMING CHICKEN, BRIE & BACON
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast | brie | bacon | bianca roll | jalapeno orange marmalade
|CHEF'S FISH OF THE MOMENT
|$27.00
seared local fresh catch | cilantro stung jasmine rice | match stick local squash | green tail shrimp | tikka masala sauce
More about Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Scallops Dinner
|$34.99
|Shrimp Dinner
|$20.99
|Cup Shrimp & Corn Chowder
|$4.99
More about Argyles Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Argyles Restaurant
4716 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Shrimp Daniel
|$25.95
Large shrimp stuffed with our crabcake and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce. Served with risotto and vegetable.
|Meat and Cheese Omelette
|$9.95
|Fresh Fruit Crepes
|$9.95
More about The Village Table and Tavern
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table and Tavern
1314 Duck Rd, Duck
|Popular items
|Falafel Handheld
|$12.00
House falafel (crimson lentils, herbs and spices breaded and fried) in warm naan bread with tzatziki sauce, pickled red onion, cucumber, spinach, and feta.
|Shrimp Bahn Mi Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled or blackened shrimp with apple radish slaw, cilantro, shaved carrot, and Sriracha aioli on a wheat roll with your choice of side.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Seared jumbo lump crab cake with charred scallion aioli, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll
More about Nags Head Pizza Company
Nags Head Pizza Company
3701 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Roll
|$4.00
Pepperoni & mozzarella baked in pizza dough. Served with sauce.
|Bread Sticks (6)
|$3.00
Six breadsticks tossed in olive oil, parmesan, salt, pepper & garlic. Served with sauce.
|Hulk Smash
Pesto base with mozzarella, house meatballs, roasted mushroom & shaved parmesan.
More about Art’s Ice Cream
Art’s Ice Cream
4624 North Virginia Dare Trail, Kitty Hawk