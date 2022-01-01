Manteo restaurants you'll love

Manteo restaurants
Toast
  • Manteo

Manteo's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Manteo restaurants

Garden Deli & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Garden Deli & Pizzeria

512 Hwy 64/264, Manteo

Avg 4.4 (206 reviews)
Greek Salad$8.29
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini peppers and tomatoes served with red wine vinaigrette
18" Pizza$14.49
Build your own large New York style hand tossed pizza, baked in a stone oven. Feeds 3 to 4 people
14" Pizza$11.99
Build your own Small New York style hand tossed pizza, baked in a stone oven. Feeds 2 to 3 people.
Darrell's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Darrell's Restaurant

521 US Hwy 64/264, Manteo

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
French Fries$2.29
8pc Fried Chicken$12.99
Choice of TWO Dinner$23.99
Banner pic

 

Lost Colony Brewery & Tavern

208 Queen Elizabeth Ave, Manteo

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Water Grill

2000 Sailfish Drive, Manteo

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Garden Deli & Pizzeria (DONT USE)

512 HWY 64/264, MANTEO

No reviews yet
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manteo

French Fries

