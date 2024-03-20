Restaurant info

Stripers Bar and Grille features 3 floors for dining. Our first floor features an 18-seat bar with a breathtaking view of the Roanoke Sound. Also located on the first floor are our outdoor patio and screened-in porch. If you want to come by water, we have boat slips that are available for you to dock at while dining. The second floor is a great family dining experience with sound views and a full bar. This is where we accommodate large parties and special events. The 3rd floor has a breathtaking view where, on sunny days, you can see Jockey's Ridge and Downtown Manteo easily! There is outside deck dining and inside seating with the ultimate dining experience. This dining room also features a full bar. We are committed to serving the freshest seafood. Stripers Bar and Grille is here to cater to your every need! We would love to have you dine with us! Where EVERYONE is a VIP!

