American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill
608 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TRiO Restaurant & Market - Kitty Hawk
No Reviews
3708 N Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kitty Hawk
John's Drive In - 3716 North Virginia Dare Trail
4.6 • 922
3716 North Virginia Dare Trail Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant