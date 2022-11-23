Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill

608 Reviews

$$

4020 North Croatan Hwy

Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Pasta w/ Butter Sauce
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
Shrimp & Grits Lunch

Soups

Cup Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.99

Bowl Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$8.99

Cup Chili

$4.59

Bowl Chili

$7.59

Steamers

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$8.59

Dozen Oysters

$15.99

1/2 Pound Spiced Shrimp

$10.99

Pound Spiced Shrimp

$19.99

1/2 Pound Crablegs

$17.99

Pound Crablegs

$34.99

Steamin' Beaman's Combo

$29.99

1/2 Pound Steamed Spiced Shrimp + 1 Cluster Crablegs

Steamed Veggie Entree

$10.99

Starters

Duck Eggrolls

$13.99

Kickin Fish Bites

$12.99

Shipwreck Wings (8)

$15.99

Crab Dip

$17.99

Basket Onion Rings

$8.99

Boneless Chicken Strips

$12.99

Kalamari

$11.99

Corn Bread

$4.99

Basket Hushpuppies

$5.99

Basket Fries

$4.99

Tuna Nachos

$14.99

Shrimp Crawl

Salads

Green House Salad

$11.99

Grilled Hearts of Romaine - Goat Cheese - Bacon Crumbles - Candied Pecans

Reg. Seasar

$4.99

Large Seasar

$10.99

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Iceburg Lettuce - Bacon Crumbles - Grape Tomatoes - Pickled Onions

Reg. House Salad

$4.99

Large House Salad

$8.99

LUNCH Entrees

Admiral's Lunch

$19.99

Flounder Lunch

$14.99

Salmon Lunch

$16.99

Shrimp & Grits Lunch

$15.99

Scallops Lunch

$18.99

Fried Oyster Lunch

$15.99

Shrimp Lunch

$14.99

Single Crabcake

$19.99

Double Crabcakes

$38.99

Cheesy Chix Mac Lunch

$15.99

DINNER Entrees

Admiral's Dinner

$31.99

Flounder Dinner

$22.99

Salmon Dinner

$24.99

Shrimp & Grits Dinner

$22.99

Scallops Dinner

$31.99

Fried Oyster Dinner

$23.99

Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

Single Crabcake

$19.99

Double Crabcakes

$38.99

Wancheese Chix Mac Dinner

$19.99

Sandwiches

Served with Choice of Side

Bang Bang Tacos

$15.99

Choose from Fried Shrimp, Grilled Chicken or Seared Tuna - Topped with Corn Salsa and Bang Bang Sauce

Wright Crabcake Sandwich

$19.99

Lightly Fried Lump Crabcake - Served with side of Sriracha Tartar

Taphouse Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

Pan Blackened Tuna - Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - side of Sriracha Tartar

Shrimp Burger

$16.99

Pickle Brine Chix Sand

$14.99

Burgers

Classic DBL Cheeseburger

$12.99

Lettuce - Tomato - Onion

Plank Burger

$14.99

Fried Pickle Strips - American Cheese - Sriracha Mayo Drizzle - LTO

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.99

Hot Mess Burger

$18.99

Classic Single Cheeseburger

$12.99

BRUNCH

French Toast Sand

$9.99

Wreck Sandwich

$12.99

BreakfastTacos

$9.99

Pickle Brine Chix Sand

$14.99

Chesapeake Wrap

$16.99

Philly Cheese

$12.99

Luther Burger

$13.99

7.99 Breakfast

$7.99

Pork Belly Omlette

$13.99

Key West Shrimp Benedict

$14.99

Chicken 'n Waffles

$12.99

The King

$8.99

Southern Benedict

$11.99

Captain T's Catch

$12.99

Grandma's Casserole

$10.99

7.99 Breakfast

$7.99

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Waffle

$6.99

Cereal

$4.99

Little Elvis

$7.99

Mermaid Mimosa

$8.00

Sunrise Spritz

$7.00

Bloody-Tini

$9.00

Quaran-Tini

$10.00

Bright 'n Stormy

$7.50

Dirty Mother

$9.00

Tipsy Tea

$7.00

Fuzzy Crush

$8.00

Screwball PB

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cucumber Collins

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

St Germain Bubbly

$9.00

ABC

$10.00

Jen's Lemonade

$9.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$7.00

Fruit Parfait

$5.99

Fried Bananas

$6.99

Large Pancake

$2.00

French Toast Slice

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Single Waffle

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$3.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Grits

$2.50

Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Side FF

$3.00

Side Texas Toast

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Single Egg

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Adult Milk

$4.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Wycliff Brut (G)

$4.50

Wycliff Brut BTL

$16.00

Wycliff Rose (G)

$4.50

Wycliff Rose BTL

$16.00

LaMarca Prosecco Split

$8.00

Ruffino Rose Split

$8.00

La Marca Rose BTL

$28.00

LaMarca Prosecco Rose Btl

$20.00

Prophecy Chard BTL

$19.00

J. Pinot Gris BTL

$30.00

Barefoot Brut Rose Split

$5.00

Barefoot Moscato Split

$5.00

Barefoot Peach Seltzer

$5.00

Barefoot Pineapple Seltzer

$5.00

Barefoot Bubbly Bucket

$25.00

Barefoot Seltzer Bucket

$17.00

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Irish Brat Patty Melt

$12.99

KIDS

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.50

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$8.50

Kids Sirloin Steak

$10.99

Kids Burger

$9.50

Kids Pasta w/ Butter Sauce

$8.50

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.50

SB & Jelly

$6.50

Waffle Kids

$7.50

K9 Cuisine

Meaty Mutt K9

$6.99

Chickin Lickin K9

$6.99

Mixed Raw Veg K9

$2.99

Super Bowl XVI

Spinach & Artichoke Dip w/ Pretzel Bites

$13.99

Basket of Seasoned Pork Rinds

$7.99

Honey Bourbon Chicken Skewers

$14.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.99

South Western Egg Rolls

$13.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

1 Dozen Wings

$24.99

1 lb Pulled Pork

$12.99

Pint Slaw

$7.99

Pint Baked Beans

$7.99

Pint Mashed Pot & Gravy

$7.99

1 Dozen Hushpuppies

$5.99

App Ticket $7.99 & under

Taste of The Beach

Conch Fritters w/ Bacon Jam

Wedding Dinner

Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Pickle Brine Grilled

$20.00

Pickle Brine Fried

$20.00

Classic Cheese Burger

$20.00

Veggie Burger

$20.00

App Platter

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4020 North Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Directions

