Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bagels
Barrier Island Bagels 4716 N Croatan Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bagels, Breakfast and Bar
Location
4716 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Kitty Hawk
John's Drive In - 3716 North Virginia Dare Trail
4.6 • 922
3716 North Virginia Dare Trail Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant