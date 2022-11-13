Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bagels

Barrier Island Bagels 4716 N Croatan Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

4716 North Croatan Highway

Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

Order Again

Popular Items

Everything
Plain
F*cking French Toast

BIB Omelets & Eggs

Wanchese Ome

$9.00

Kitty Hawk Veggie

$10.00

Greek

$9.25

Kill Devil

$9.75

Sound Side

$9.50

Manns Harbor

$10.50

The Pop Elliott

$9.99

Bagel

Plain

$2.70

Everything

$2.95

Sesame

$2.95

Poppy

$2.95

Salt

$2.95

Rosemary

$2.95

F*cking French Toast

$2.95

Minced Onion

$2.95

Garlic

$2.95

Egg Bagel

$2.95

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.95

Sriracha Everything

$2.95

Blueberry Bagel

$2.95

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.95

Egg Everything

$2.95

Marble Rye

$2.95

Dozen

$20.00

12 bagels

Bag Of Day Old

$10.00

MUFFIN Bananas NUT

$4.75Out of stock

Gluten Free

$3.50

Spooky Bagel

$2.95Out of stock

MUFFIN Cinn Chip

$2.95Out of stock

2 Gallon Zip Lock

$0.50

C. Cheese & Butters

Plain - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Plain - Small 8oz

$4.00

Plain - Large 16oz

$6.00

Scallion - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Scallion - Small 8oz

$5.00

Scallion - Large 16oz

$7.00

Veggie - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Veggie - Small 8oz

$5.00

Veggie - Large 16oz

$7.00

Poblano - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Poblano - Small 8oz

$5.00

Poblano - Large 16oz

$7.00

Wasabi - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Wasabi - Small 8oz

$5.00

Strawberry - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Wasabi - Large 16oz

$7.00

Strawberry - Small 8oz

$5.00

Strawberry - Large 16oz

$7.00

Maple Bacon - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Maple Bacon - Large 16oz

$7.00

Whipped Butter - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Whipped Butter - Small 8oz

$3.50

Whipped Butter - Large 16oz

$5.50

Cinnamon Butter - Tiny 2oz

$1.75

Cinnamon Butter - Small 8oz

$4.50

Cinnamon Butter - Large 16oz

$6.50

Lox - Small

$7.50

Lox - Large

$14.75

Chicken Salad - Small 8oz

$6.50

Chicken Salad - Large 16oz

$12.95

2 gallon size zip lock bag

$2.00

Pumpkin CC 2oz

$1.75

Pumpkin CC 4oz

$4.00

Pumpkin 6oz

$6.00

Craft Bagels

The Jersey Morning

$11.25

Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lox, Tomato & Onion

PB&J on a French Toast

$4.99

French Toast Bagel, Peanut Butter. Cream Cheese & Jelly- Strawberry or Grape.

The Elvis

$5.55

Choice of Bagel, Peanut Butter Cream Cheese & Sliced Bananas

The Hangover

$9.00

Choice of Bagel, Double Toasted with Double Bacon, Double Egg, Double Cheddar

BLT

$7.25

Choice of Bagel, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

The Southwest

$6.50

Your choice of Bagel, Poblano Cream Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Onion

The Fast Eddie

$7.50

Open faced Bagel of your choice, with slice of cheese and an egg sunny side up

The Spicy Tia

$7.25

Everything Bagel toasted with Salami and Pepper jack or your choice of cheese

The Delbert

$9.25

Choice of Bagel and every meat we have with a fried egg. Bacon, Canadian Bacon and Sausage

Friends with Benes

$13.00

Bagel of your choice with Canadian bacon, a poached egg and hollandaise

French Kiss

$7.75

French Toast Bagel with Syrup, Maple Bacon and Bacon

Owner Approved

$8.50

Toasted Onion Bagel with spinach, scallion cream cheese, scrambled egg with your choice of cheese and Bacon.

Chicken Salad Bagel

$9.75

Chicken Salad on a bagel

Oregon Inlet Bagel

$13.00

Sesame Bagel toasted with wasabi cream cheese, cucumbers and tuna

Ghost Ship

$8.25

Biscuit Sausage and Egg and Cheese with sausage gravy over it

Baum Baum

$8.50

Poppy Bagel with fried egg, american cheese, a crisp slice of scrapple

Captain's Club

$11.29

Bagel of your choice, ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

Croatan Roast Beef

$11.95

Bagel of your choice, Roast Beef, Horseradish, a slice of cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Jockey's Italian Ridge

$12.25

Bagel of your choice with Ham, Salami, Capicola, pepperoni, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, oil, and vinegar

Bodie Buffalo Chicken

$9.25

Choice of bagel, Buffalo chicken, provolone cheese and lettuce and tomato

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Choice of Bagel with avocado and tomato and balsamic glaze

The Jersey Morning

$11.25

Choice of Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lox, Tomato & Onion

Skippy

$8.00

Plain Bagel open, Canadian Bacon on both sides and fried egg on both.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Bagels, Breakfast and Bar

Location

4716 North Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

