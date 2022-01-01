New Bern restaurants you'll love
More about Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar
219 Middle St., New Bern
|Popular items
|Cider Braised Pork Cheeks
|$28.00
Carolina Gold rice grits, collards + bacon
|Margherita
|$13.00
san marzano, basil, mozzarella
|Add Chicken
|$7.00
grilled or fried chicken breast
More about Thai Angel
Thai Angel
247 Craven St., New Bern
|Popular items
|Red
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional red curry and coconut milk with eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.
|Veggie Crispy Roll
|$5.99
Mixture of vegetables in a crispy lumpia wrapper served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce
|Pad Thai
Thai traditional dish, rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, scallions, bean sprouts, eggs, and crush peanuts.
More about Captain Ratty's
Captain Ratty's
202 Middle Street, New Bern
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.95
|Seafood Baskets
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
More about The Country Biscuit
The Country Biscuit
809 Broad Street, New Bern
|Popular items
|🌞 New Bern Sunrise Breakfast
|$6.95
Get your day off to a great start with our New Bern Sunrise Breakfast....two eggs with all the regular fixings.
|Our Famous Tenderloin Biscuit
|$5.99
Famous Tenderloin Biscuit smothered in gravy....yummers!!! New Bernians have been enjoying this for over 40 years for any meal of the day --- it has stood the "taste-test" of time!
Gotta try it once with cheddar cheese and a delicious Coca-Cola!
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.75
Up in the mornin' with the rising sun (well, maybe a weeee bit earlier), we are making our homemade biscuits to bring you the best tasting breakfast sandwiches in all New Bern and beyond!
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
SARA'S BIG APPLE
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
Strips of dough tied into a knot, baked, then tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Choice of 1/2 dozen or a dozen.
|Traditional Wings
|$15.99
10 chicken wings fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
|Pepperoni Wheels
|$9.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in dough, sliced into 4 pieces, baked in the oven and served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Vine Cafe
Vine Cafe
3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern
|Popular items
|Purple Veggie Rice Bowl
|$8.99
|Mango Salmon Bowl
|$15.99
|The Antioxidant One
|$7.99
More about The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern
The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern
335 Middle Street, New Bern
More about Saltwater Grille - River Bend
Saltwater Grille - River Bend
1 Marina Drive, River Bend
More about Harry's
Harry's
243 Craven St, New Bern