New Bern restaurants you'll love

New Bern's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try New Bern restaurants

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar

 

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar

219 Middle St., New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cider Braised Pork Cheeks$28.00
Carolina Gold rice grits, collards + bacon
Margherita$13.00
san marzano, basil, mozzarella
Add Chicken$7.00
grilled or fried chicken breast
More about Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar
Thai Angel

 

Thai Angel

247 Craven St., New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional red curry and coconut milk with eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.
Veggie Crispy Roll$5.99
Mixture of vegetables in a crispy lumpia wrapper served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce
Pad Thai
Thai traditional dish, rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, scallions, bean sprouts, eggs, and crush peanuts.
More about Thai Angel
Captain Ratty's

 

Captain Ratty's

202 Middle Street, New Bern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$24.95
Seafood Baskets
Fish & Chips$19.95
More about Captain Ratty's
The Country Biscuit

 

The Country Biscuit

809 Broad Street, New Bern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
🌞 New Bern Sunrise Breakfast$6.95
Get your day off to a great start with our New Bern Sunrise Breakfast....two eggs with all the regular fixings.
Our Famous Tenderloin Biscuit$5.99
Famous Tenderloin Biscuit smothered in gravy....yummers!!! New Bernians have been enjoying this for over 40 years for any meal of the day --- it has stood the "taste-test" of time!
Gotta try it once with cheddar cheese and a delicious Coca-Cola!
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.75
Up in the mornin' with the rising sun (well, maybe a weeee bit earlier), we are making our homemade biscuits to bring you the best tasting breakfast sandwiches in all New Bern and beyond!
More about The Country Biscuit
SARA'S BIG APPLE

 

SARA'S BIG APPLE

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots
Strips of dough tied into a knot, baked, then tossed in our signature garlic butter sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Choice of 1/2 dozen or a dozen.
Traditional Wings$15.99
10 chicken wings fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Pepperoni Wheels$9.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled up in dough, sliced into 4 pieces, baked in the oven and served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
Vine Cafe

 

Vine Cafe

3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Purple Veggie Rice Bowl$8.99
Mango Salmon Bowl$15.99
The Antioxidant One$7.99
More about Vine Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern

335 Middle Street, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern
Restaurant banner

 

Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern

208 Pollock St, NewBern

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern
Restaurant banner

 

Saltwater Grille - River Bend

1 Marina Drive, River Bend

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Saltwater Grille - River Bend
Harry's

 

Harry's

243 Craven St, New Bern

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Harry's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Bern

Grits

More near New Bern to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Morehead City

No reviews yet

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

