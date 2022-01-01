Chicken pizza in New Bern
New Bern restaurants that serve chicken pizza
SARA'S BIG APPLE
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Chicken Fajita Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza opped with salsa, mozzarella, sauteed onion and green pepper, grilled chicken, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato and sour cream
|BBQ or Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sauteed onions, provolone cheese and breaded chicken
|Chicken Alredo Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, basil, feta and garlic