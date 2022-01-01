Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in New Bern

New Bern restaurants
New Bern restaurants that serve chicken pizza

SARA'S BIG APPLE image

 

SARA'S BIG APPLE

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza opped with salsa, mozzarella, sauteed onion and green pepper, grilled chicken, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato and sour cream
BBQ or Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, sauteed onions, provolone cheese and breaded chicken
Chicken Alredo Pizza
14", 16" or 18" pizza with alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, basil, feta and garlic
More about SARA'S BIG APPLE
Vine Cafe image

 

Vine Cafe

3325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, New Bern

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry chicken pizza$9.99
More about Vine Cafe

