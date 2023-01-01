Quesadillas in New Bern
New Bern restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sara's Big Apple
Sara's Big Apple
1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with spicy grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
|Patrami Quesadilla
|$9.99
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, pastrami, mustard, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side or sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos
More about El Taco Loco - 2408 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
El Taco Loco - 2408 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
2408 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, New Bern
|QUESADILLA
|$9.25
TWO 10" TORTILLAS, CHEESE, AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN
|MINI QUESADILLA PLATE
|$8.50
FOLDED QUESADILLA WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN, WITH SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS OR FRIES