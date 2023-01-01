Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in New Bern

New Bern restaurants
New Bern restaurants that serve quesadillas

Sara's Big Apple

1150 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with spicy grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Patrami Quesadilla$9.99
12" Flour Tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, pastrami, mustard, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella, cheddar, monterey jack and white american cheese. Served with a side or sour cream, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos
More about Sara's Big Apple
El Taco Loco - 2408 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

2408 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, New Bern

Takeout
QUESADILLA$9.25
TWO 10" TORTILLAS, CHEESE, AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN
MINI QUESADILLA PLATE$8.50
FOLDED QUESADILLA WITH CHOICE OF PROTEIN, WITH SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS OR FRIES
More about El Taco Loco - 2408 Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

