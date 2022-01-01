Jacksonville restaurants you'll love

Jacksonville restaurants
Toast
  • Jacksonville

Jacksonville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Soul Food
Must-try Jacksonville restaurants

Flavor Hills - Jacksonville image

 

Flavor Hills - Jacksonville

2121 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick of the Hills$22.00
5ive Cheese Mac$8.00
NOLA Wings$15.00
More about Flavor Hills - Jacksonville
Miyabi Jr Express image

 

Miyabi Jr Express

1148 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Teriyaki Chicken$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Hibachi Chicken Bowl$8.50
More about Miyabi Jr Express
Pizza Bonez image

 

Pizza Bonez

754 Ramsey Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
REGULAR BONE IN WING (1LB)$16.49
WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS$8.99
BYO LARGE PIZZA$14.49
More about Pizza Bonez
Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe

110 S Marine Blvd,, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (529 reviews)
Takeout
More about Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe
