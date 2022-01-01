Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Seafood

Flavor Hills - Jacksonville 2121 N Marine Blvd

2 Reviews

2121 N Marine Blvd

Jacksonville, NC 28546

N/A Beverages

Regular Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

San Pellegrino Clementine

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Water

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soft Beverages (BAR)

Apricot Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Guava Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Peach Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Pear Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Starters

Biscuit Chicken Bites

$13.50

Buttermilk biscuit breaded chicken breast bites fried then tossed in our Honey Jerk sauce, finished with fresh made mango salsa.

Bread Basket

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuits and honey cornbread served with our house-made Honey Butter and Blueberry Bourbon Pecan Jam.

Fried Deviled Eggs

$16.50

Six flash fried eggs filled then topped with a hot honey glazed chicken bite.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.50

Four golden fried green tomatoes topped with fresh arugula, crab meat, and parmesan over a bed of Remoulade sauce.

Salmon Croquettes

$14.00

Hand made salmon cakes with roasted veggies, served on a bed of Remoulade sauce with arugula, parmesan, and roasted corn salsa.

Sandwiches/Salads

All sandwiches are served with seasoned brunch potatoes.

Berry Fields Salad

$15.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, fresh strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, and parmesan cheese. Served with dressing of your choice.

Brunch Burger

$17.95Out of stock

Prime beef burger with cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, fried egg, bacon, complemented with Citrus Hollandaise sauce.

Chicken Bliss Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy fried chicken breast with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and Boom sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$17.95

Crispy chicken breast and eggs any style sandwiched between two cinnamon sugar waffles, complemented with Maple Aioli sauce.

Country Biscuit

$15.95

Buttermilk biscuit toasted in garlic herb butter with crispy fried chicken and our rosemary pork sausage gravy.

Honey Butter Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Toasted honey butter croissant sandwiched with scrambled egg and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or country ham.

Honey Jerk Chicken Caesar

$19.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese topped with sliced Honey Jerk glazed chicken breast, and fresh mango salsa. Served with dressing of your choice.

Up & At It Sandwich

$11.99

Toasted honey butter croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, grilled onions, and Chipotle Aioli sauce.

Waffle Burger

$18.99

Two toasted sugar pearl waffle sandwiched with prime beef patty, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and bacon. Complemented with a side of Maple Aioli sauce.

Entrees

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Three biscuits smothered in rosemary pork sausage gravy then topped with a sunny egg.

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Blackened shrimp served on a bed of creamy cheese infused grits, complemented with roasted corn salsa, andouille sausage, spinach, and Cajun cream sauce.

Catfish & Grits

$21.00

One buttermilk fried Catfish filet on a bed of cheese infused grits with our Cajun smoked turkey collard greens and Cajun cream sauce.

Cheesesteak Omelet

$20.00

A cheese filled omelet topped with thinly sliced Ribeye steak, sauteed onion and peppers, finished with Chipotle Aioli sauce. Served with brunch potatoes.

Chicken & French Toast

$23.00

Slices of vanilla cookie crusted French toast drizzled in vanilla and raspberry sauces, topped with a crispy fried chicken breast and fresh berries.

Chicken & Waffle

$19.95

A churro waffle drizzled with vanilla sauce, topped with a crispy fried chicken breast and fresh berries.

Flavor Hills Omelet

$12.00

An omelet filled with spinach, bell pepper, onion, and cheese; finished with our Cajun cream sauce. Served with brunch potatoes.

French Toast Entrée

$19.00

Slices of vanilla cookie crusted French toast drizzled in vanilla and raspberry sauces. Served alongside scrambled eggs and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham.

Good Morning!

$11.00

Keep it simple with servings of our cheesy grits, scrambled eggs, brunch potatoes, and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham.

Southern Benedict

$19.95

A split buttermilk biscuit topped with country ham, Cajun smoked turkey collards greens, scrambled egg, and house-made Citrus Hollandaise sauce.

Southern Comfort

$21.00

A split buttermilk biscuit topped with crispy fried chicken breast, fried eggs, and Cajun smoked turkey collard greens smothered in rosemary pork sausage gravy.

The Classic "Steak & Eggs"

$32.00

A hand-cut butter basted Ribeye steak served with brunch potatoes and eggs your style.

The Hills French Toast

$16.00

Enjoy a serving of our signature French toast drizzled with vanilla bean sauce and raspberry coulis, topped with fresh berries and whipped cream. (No sides are included)

Triple Stack

$12.95

Three buttermilk pancakes served alongside scrambled eggs and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham. Flavors: Plain, Blueberry, Bourbon Banana Foster

Kids Brunch Menu

Available for children 12 years old and under.

Kids Chicken & French Toast

$11.00

One crispy fried chicken breast served with two slices of our signature French toast.

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$11.00

One fried chicken breast served with two churro waffle slices.

Kids French Toast

$9.49

Two slices of our signature French toast served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage.

Kids Pancake

$7.49

One pancake served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage. Flavor: Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry Banana

Kids Simple Breakfast

$6.00

Keep is simple with scrambled eggs, brunch potatoes, and the breakfast meat of your choice.

Sides

5ive Cheese Mac

$8.99

Applewood Bacon

$2.99

Brunch Potatoes

$3.99

Cajun Smoked Turkey Collard Greens

$8.99

Cheesy Grits

$3.99

Country Ham

$2.89Out of stock

Eggs Any Style

$1.99

Side Salad

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$2.99

Brunch Additions

$ide Avocado

$2.49

Cornbread Slice

$2.89

One Churro Waffle

$5.00

One Pancake

$2.09

One Plain Waffle

$2.50

Rich Toast

$7.99

Side Biscuits

$2.49

Side Blackened Catfish

$9.00

Side Blackened Chicken

$8.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Side Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Side French Toast

$7.99

Side Fried Catfish

$9.50

Side Fried Chicken Breast

$8.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Side Toast

$1.49

Condiments

Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

BBQ Sauce

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Blueberry Compote

$0.50

Blueberry Pecan Jam

Boom Boom Sauce

Bourbon Anglaise "Banana Foster Sauce"

$0.50

Bourbon Glaze

Butter

Caesar Dressing

Cajun Alfredo

$2.00

Cajun Cream Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

Cinnamon Maple Syrup

$0.79

Featured Sauce

$1.00

Featured Topping

$1.00

Fudge

Hollandaise Sauce

Honey

Honey Butter

$0.50

Honey Jerk Sauce

Honey Mustard

Hot Honey Glaze

$0.50

Hot Honey Sauce

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Lemon Butter

Mango Salsa

$0.50

Maple Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

Oil & Vinegar

Pickles

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

Raspberry Sauce

Red Chili Flakes

Remoulade Sauce

Roasted Corn Salsa

$0.50

Salted Caramel Sauce

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Cheese

Side Fruit

Side Veggies

Sour Cream

Sweet Chili Sauce

Vanilla Sauce

$0.50

Whipped Cream

Worcestershire

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2121 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Directions

