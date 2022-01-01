- Home
Flavor Hills - Jacksonville 2121 N Marine Blvd
2 Reviews
2121 N Marine Blvd
Jacksonville, NC 28546
N/A Beverages
Soft Beverages (BAR)
Starters
Biscuit Chicken Bites
Buttermilk biscuit breaded chicken breast bites fried then tossed in our Honey Jerk sauce, finished with fresh made mango salsa.
Bread Basket
Buttermilk biscuits and honey cornbread served with our house-made Honey Butter and Blueberry Bourbon Pecan Jam.
Fried Deviled Eggs
Six flash fried eggs filled then topped with a hot honey glazed chicken bite.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Four golden fried green tomatoes topped with fresh arugula, crab meat, and parmesan over a bed of Remoulade sauce.
Salmon Croquettes
Hand made salmon cakes with roasted veggies, served on a bed of Remoulade sauce with arugula, parmesan, and roasted corn salsa.
Sandwiches/Salads
Berry Fields Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, fresh strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, and parmesan cheese. Served with dressing of your choice.
Brunch Burger
Prime beef burger with cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, fried egg, bacon, complemented with Citrus Hollandaise sauce.
Chicken Bliss Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and Boom sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast and eggs any style sandwiched between two cinnamon sugar waffles, complemented with Maple Aioli sauce.
Country Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit toasted in garlic herb butter with crispy fried chicken and our rosemary pork sausage gravy.
Honey Butter Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted honey butter croissant sandwiched with scrambled egg and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or country ham.
Honey Jerk Chicken Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese topped with sliced Honey Jerk glazed chicken breast, and fresh mango salsa. Served with dressing of your choice.
Up & At It Sandwich
Toasted honey butter croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, grilled onions, and Chipotle Aioli sauce.
Waffle Burger
Two toasted sugar pearl waffle sandwiched with prime beef patty, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and bacon. Complemented with a side of Maple Aioli sauce.
Entrees
Biscuits & Gravy
Three biscuits smothered in rosemary pork sausage gravy then topped with a sunny egg.
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp served on a bed of creamy cheese infused grits, complemented with roasted corn salsa, andouille sausage, spinach, and Cajun cream sauce.
Catfish & Grits
One buttermilk fried Catfish filet on a bed of cheese infused grits with our Cajun smoked turkey collard greens and Cajun cream sauce.
Cheesesteak Omelet
A cheese filled omelet topped with thinly sliced Ribeye steak, sauteed onion and peppers, finished with Chipotle Aioli sauce. Served with brunch potatoes.
Chicken & French Toast
Slices of vanilla cookie crusted French toast drizzled in vanilla and raspberry sauces, topped with a crispy fried chicken breast and fresh berries.
Chicken & Waffle
A churro waffle drizzled with vanilla sauce, topped with a crispy fried chicken breast and fresh berries.
Flavor Hills Omelet
An omelet filled with spinach, bell pepper, onion, and cheese; finished with our Cajun cream sauce. Served with brunch potatoes.
French Toast Entrée
Slices of vanilla cookie crusted French toast drizzled in vanilla and raspberry sauces. Served alongside scrambled eggs and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham.
Good Morning!
Keep it simple with servings of our cheesy grits, scrambled eggs, brunch potatoes, and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham.
Southern Benedict
A split buttermilk biscuit topped with country ham, Cajun smoked turkey collards greens, scrambled egg, and house-made Citrus Hollandaise sauce.
Southern Comfort
A split buttermilk biscuit topped with crispy fried chicken breast, fried eggs, and Cajun smoked turkey collard greens smothered in rosemary pork sausage gravy.
The Classic "Steak & Eggs"
A hand-cut butter basted Ribeye steak served with brunch potatoes and eggs your style.
The Hills French Toast
Enjoy a serving of our signature French toast drizzled with vanilla bean sauce and raspberry coulis, topped with fresh berries and whipped cream. (No sides are included)
Triple Stack
Three buttermilk pancakes served alongside scrambled eggs and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham. Flavors: Plain, Blueberry, Bourbon Banana Foster
Kids Brunch Menu
Kids Chicken & French Toast
One crispy fried chicken breast served with two slices of our signature French toast.
Kids Chicken & Waffle
One fried chicken breast served with two churro waffle slices.
Kids French Toast
Two slices of our signature French toast served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage.
Kids Pancake
One pancake served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage. Flavor: Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry Banana
Kids Simple Breakfast
Keep is simple with scrambled eggs, brunch potatoes, and the breakfast meat of your choice.
Sides
Brunch Additions
$ide Avocado
Cornbread Slice
One Churro Waffle
One Pancake
One Plain Waffle
Rich Toast
Side Biscuits
Side Blackened Catfish
Side Blackened Chicken
Side Blackened Salmon
Side Blackened Shrimp
Side French Toast
Side Fried Catfish
Side Fried Chicken Breast
Side Fried Shrimp
Side Toast
Condiments
Alfredo Sauce
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Blueberry Compote
Blueberry Pecan Jam
Boom Boom Sauce
Bourbon Anglaise "Banana Foster Sauce"
Bourbon Glaze
Butter
Caesar Dressing
Cajun Alfredo
Cajun Cream Sauce
Chipotle Aioli
Cinnamon Maple Syrup
Featured Sauce
Featured Topping
Fudge
Hollandaise Sauce
Honey
Honey Butter
Honey Jerk Sauce
Honey Mustard
Hot Honey Glaze
Hot Honey Sauce
Hot Sauce
Ketchup
Lemon Butter
Mango Salsa
Maple Aioli
Mayo
Oil & Vinegar
Pickles
Pico de Gallo
Ranch Dressing
Raspberry Sauce
Red Chili Flakes
Remoulade Sauce
Roasted Corn Salsa
Salted Caramel Sauce
Sausage Gravy
Side Cheese
Side Fruit
Side Veggies
Sour Cream
Sweet Chili Sauce
Vanilla Sauce
Whipped Cream
Worcestershire
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2121 N Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546